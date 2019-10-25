Brexit Party MEP Threatens To Leave The UK If Boris Johnson's Withdrawal Agreement Passes

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has successfully agreed a new withdrawal agreement with the EU, but Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has described the deal as a "new European treaty" and is threatening to stand on a platform of leaving the EU with a "clean break."

A Brexit Party MEP threatened on Thursday to flee the UK if Boris Johnson's Brexit withdrawal bill is passed, while speaking to the party's new online TV channel.

During a diatribe on the show "BrexBox", Alexandra Phillips MEP called Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal “awful” and “like watching a horror movie” and that if it were to pass through parliament she would consider leaving the country.

“In my darkest moments when I was lying in bed at night and couldn’t sleep I was thinking if that treaty is signed I just don’t want to go back to the UK, I’ll leave," she said.

Adding, “I can’t have my country become what it will become under that treaty."

Phillips' comments come as Brexit Party Chairman Richard Tice has called for a "leave alliance" saying "Let’s sack this unrepresentative, zombie parliament squatting in the Palace of Westminster, form an unstoppable Leave alliance, and get a proper, better Brexit done". The comments follow an admission by Conservative chancellor Sajid Javid that the 31 October Brexit deadline was untenable.

A general election, which the government said it will attempt to table next Monday, could be problematic for the Conservatives if the Brexit Party were to stand against it in key seats and split the vote.

However a Survation poll on Monday revealed that 67% of Brexit Party voters backed Boris Johnson’s deal, despite party leader Nigel Farage describing the agreement as “appalling” and a "new European treaty".

This is significant for Boris Johnson



Of those who have heard about his #BrexitDeal



90% of Conservative voters support it

73% of Leavers support it

67% of Brexit Party voters support it



Theresa May never came close to these numbers@Survation October 18 — Matthew Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) October 21, 2019

​The opposition Labour Party described the deal as "worse" than Theresa May's deal, which was defeated three times in parliament. This is despite Johnson successfully removing the contentious Irish backstop, designed to prevent the erection of a hard border in Ireland, by keeping Northern Ireland in the European Union's Single Market.