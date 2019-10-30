Register
13:24 GMT +330 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a closing speech at the Conservative Party annual conference in Manchester, Britain, October 2, 2019.

    Johnson Ready to Fight ‘Tough’ Election Amid Brexit Party Calls For Joint Pact to Secure Majority

    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    On Tuesday, the UK Parliament’s House of Commons voted to hold a snap general election on 12 December, following a recent extension of Britain’s divorce from the EU until 31 January 2020.

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to be ready to fight a “tough” general election following MPs voting to hold a poll on 12 December, the BBC reported.

    The UK Parliament's House of Commons approved holding a snap general election on Tuesday, with the legislation expected to go to the House of Lords where it is unlikely to be opposed. Among UK lawmakers, 438 voted in favour of holding the December poll, while only 20 voted against it.

    When addressing his Conservative Party colleagues, Johnson said that it was time for Great Britain to “come together to get Brexit done”.

    “It'll be a tough election and we are going to do the best we can", the prime minister reportedly said during the meeting with Conservative MPs.  

    Johnson also expressed hope the poll will give him public approval to carry on with his Brexit deal and break the parliamentary deadlock that has led to a further delay of Britain’s divorce from the EU until 31 January.

    Brexit Party chairman Richard Tice also said that Boris Johnson would be able to win a “thumping majority” if the Conservative Party and Brexiteers secured an electoral deal. The Brexit Party, which is currently led by a prominent Eurosceptic Nigel Farage, won the largest share of the national vote in 2019 European Parliament elections in Great Britain.

    Speaking to the BBC, Tice noted that Brexit Party candidates would be urged to step aside in Conservative seats if Johnson promises to deliver a clear "no-deal" Brexit.

    However, Conservative MP Steve Baker has refuted earlier calls to conclude a pact with Nigel Farage’s party, rejecting the Brexit Party’s suggestion to pursue a no-deal Brexit together.

    “A pre-Brexit pact with the Brexit Party won’t happen all the time Nigel Farage insists the Conservatives pursue no deal, which won’t happen", Baker said as quoted by the Daily Star.

    In the meantime, Nigel Farage has slammed Johnson’s recently renegotiated deal with the EU, but did not rule out the possibility of a last-minute pact with the Conservative Party.

    “I just don’t know but I think if he [Boris] is going to fight the general election on the basis of that treaty then I think as a Leaver it is very difficult", the leader of the Brexit Party said. “We will see what happens. I am not ruling anything in, not ruling anything out”.

    The United Kingdom is currently planning to head to the polls on 12 December in what many feel might be the most unpredictable election in modern British history.

    Tags:
    Conservative Party, Brexit Party, Brexit, Nigel Farage, Richard Tice, Boris Johnson, Great Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Delicate Beauty and a Whirlwind of Colours at China Fashion Week
    Delicate Beauty and a Whirlwind of Colours at China Fashion Week
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse