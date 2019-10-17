Register
19:42 GMT +317 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Gibraltar

    Gibraltar Could Bolster Trade With Morocco to Offset Brexit Damage – Local Businessman

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Brexit has often been touted as an excellent way to improve the British economy, and remove it from the clutches of EU bureaucrats in Brussels, but would this necessarily be the case for every realm that the UK holds sovereignty over?

    Take Gibraltar for example; it is a self-governing British overseas territory situated right at the bottom of the Iberian Peninsula, sharing a small border with the Spanish region of Andalucía. It was ceded to the UK in perpetuity in 1713 under the Treaty of Utrecht, and has gone on to be a finance and shipping hub, that takes full advantage of its advantageous location at the entry point to the Mediterranean.

    But given that Spain is barely recovering from its own financial crisis and has long called for Gibraltar to be brought under its control, could the country’s government decide to take a hard line on the territory, in order to gain valuable political capital?

    The owner of the Gibraltar business Centre Christopher Bourne believed that the future of the rock’s economy will largely be in the hands of Spain.

    "It really depends on what happens with the Spanish border to be honest. Obviously most of our trade is done in Spain, but a lot of products and everything else come from the UK mainly, and anything that we have comes in via Spain, whether it’s from the UK or elsewhere, it’s usually by truck," Bourne said. “Depending on what happens with the border; say if the Spanish government decide to close the border or make it extremely hard, that will obviously have a huge impact on most of the businesses within Gibraltar.”

    It wasn’t all doom and gloom, as Bourne outlined the potential for Gibraltar to use Brexit as an opportunity to bolster trade with other countries, especially those in North Africa.

    “The other alternative that they have here is that we can obviously start doing more trade through Morocco, they have one of the biggest ports in the Mediterranean, so they have a lot of trade that comes through Mediterranean and out to the rest of the world, and they come past Gibraltar, so it comes through and some of them use the Moroccan port, they’ve got a free port there. I would think that if we actually did start looking to Morocco; then we would actually be able to trade more easily with the rest of the world, it would just be a question of getting things as they are parked there and then bringing them over to Gibraltar,” according to Bourne.

    The businessman also believed that the UK has had to invest more time on issues relating to the post-Brexit future of Northern Ireland than that of Gibraltar and other overseas territories.

    “Obviously with Ireland it’s a far bigger problem. There isn’t a frontier or border between North and South, not a physical one. To build that, there’s a lot more area to cover, but I do think Gibraltar has tended to be overlooked just because of its size I suppose and lack of importance to the grand scheme of things,” he said.

    Another leading figure in the Gibraltar business scene, Eran Shay,  Managing Director of Benefit Business Solutions Ltd and the President of the Gibraltar-Israel Chamber of Commerce,  was of the opinion that although Brexit may pose some initial problems for the territory, its economy will still be attractive to investors.

    “Speaking from my firm’s point of view where we are actually acting as innovation and business consultants to a lot of companies that are coming from outside the EU actually to Gibraltar, we think that on one hand; the inherent advantages that Gibraltar offers are there to stay,” Shay said.

    According to Shay, Gibraltar is a very small jurisdiction, and some of the key advantages of doing business through here, is that there aren’t many bureaucratic layers, so  it is good for companies that are looking to test drive new technologies because the speed to market and to various authorisations which in the big countries can take years or many months, whereas here these types  of processes can be done in a matter of weeks and Gibraltar would still be a very good place to do this whether or not Brexit happens.

    The Union Jack (L), the Gibraltarian flag (C) and the European Union flag are seen flying at the border of Gibraltar with Spain, in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain April 3, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Jon Nazca
    The Union Jack (L), the Gibraltarian flag (C) and the European Union flag are seen flying at the border of Gibraltar with Spain, in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain April 3, 2017.

    Despite the optimism, Shay believed that Gibraltar could face issues with regards to the passporting of financial licences after Brexit.

    "The only thing which we are concerned about is the pass porting of financial licenses. At the moment we see a lot of fintech and other financial service firms coming to Gibraltar, be it banks, insurance companies, investment funds, asset management firms and so on," he believes. “If the UK does not reach an agreement with the EU on the pass porting of financial services; then this would definitely be a challenge for Gibraltar, because many of those financial services companies that come here would just go somewhere else because a Gibraltar license would not be passportable.”

    The businessman did however believe that Gibraltar could still hold an advantageous position compared to other EU members, as it could provide direct access to the British market.

    "Gibraltar would actually be better placed as a way to access the UK market, then for example countries like Malta, Cyprus and other European jurisdictions, so if your market for financial services is the UK, and you want to go through a more friendly, quicker and user friendly jurisdiction, then Gibraltar would still be a better place to start with, rather than setting up somewhere else in Europe," Shay said.

    In conclusion, Shay felt that Gibraltar’s economy is versatile enough to weather any economic difficulties that could be posed by the UK’s departure from the EU, and could even branch out into areas such as cryptocurrency.

    "We’ve seen Gibraltar reinvent itself already when it comes to cryptocurrency. One of the sectors which Gibraltar has become a world leader in, given the new regulations which came into effect last year, Gibraltar was the first jurisdiction in the world to come up with a regulatory regime for cryptocurrencies, and blockchain companies. In general; given that Gibraltar is a small jurisdiction, it’s very nimble and it can easily adapt to challenges and threats which come from the outside," he concluded.

    Indeed even though Gibraltar may potentially face issues regarding food supplies as well as having the fluidity of its border with Spain compromised, it seems that the consensus from leading local business figures, is that Brexit will not prove as damaging to the territory’s economy as initially predicted, due to the diversified nature of its financial sector and business-friendly regulations.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Morocco, Brexit, Gibraltar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Scary And Stunning: Winners of 2019 Wildlife Photographer of the Year
    Hypocrite Hijinks
    Hypocrite Hijinks
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse