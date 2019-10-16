Register
19:36 GMT +316 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman uses an ATM machine at a branch of Turkish bank Halkbank on December 1, 2017 in Istanbul.

    'Nobody Can Say Halkbank Indictment Non-Political' - Scholar

    OZAN KOSE
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The US Justice Department has charged Turkey's Halkbank with fraud, money-laundering, and sanctions offences, claiming that it was involved in a shady scheme to illegally transfer $20 billion worth of restricted Iranian funds to Iranian parties. Turkish President Erdogan decried the move as "illegal, ugly step."

    Dr Birol Baskan, a Turkish political scientist and a non-resident scholar at the Middle East Institute, reflected on the timing of the US charges against Halkbank and current US-Turkey tensions in general. 

    Sputnik: US prosecutors charged Turkey’s Halkbank bank over its alleged role in a scheme to evade sanctions on Iran. What can you say about the timing of this indictment, bearing in mind the current status of US-Turkey relations in light of the operation in Syria?

    Birol Baskan: The charging of Halkbank came at a time when President Trump was facing a serious backlash from Democrats and also his own party fellows - Republicans - over his decision to withdraw American troops from Northern Syria and to give green light to Turkey to intrude into Northern Syria - to eradicate the PYD, which Turkey sees as, for good reason, the PKK’s Syrian branch - and as you know, Turkey accept the PKK as a terrorist organization.  So, this came at a time when President Trump was facing a serious backlash - and to appease even his own party members - the Republicans – President Trump announced that he is going to cooperate with the Congress to impose harsh sanctions on Turkey. And President Trump announced his own sanctions on Turkey a couple of days ago. But from the content of the sanctions, it seemed that President Trump really did not want to punish Turkey - so the measures he announced were interpreted as soft - even, for example - when he announced the sanctions - the US dollar-Turkish lira responded positively and decreased.  Even the markets interpreted the sanctions as particularly soft. This did not really appease the establishment in Washington, D.C. They wanted more punishing sanctions on Turkey. But of course, President Trump could not also make Turkey happy - there was a backlash from Turkey as well. So, President Trump, in order to further appease both sides - he wanted to send a delegation to Turkey to talk about the possible withdrawal of the Turkish troops and to start a negotiation process with the PKK for a possible peaceful settlement.  So, the announcement that the Halkbank is indicted came at this very peculiar time. It is not really a legal decision. Strictly speaking, it is a hundred percent political one and came at a time that President Trump could have done something meaningful for the Kurds and for Turkey as well. President Trump is not really trying to push Turkey away by going along with the Congress and then imposing harsh sanctions on Turkey. The indictment really shows me that some people in the United States want harsher punishments or sanctions on Turkey and then they see President Trump is dragging his feet to do that. The indictment is a kind of sabotage or a sabotaging act on the side of the establishment here to burn whatever bridges are left between President Trump and Turkey. And then, of course, the indictment received also harsh criticism from Turkey and President Erdogan even said that I am not going to meet the delegation. Hopefully, he changes his mind and meets the delegation. So, in Turkey, we say – it’s deep state, I guess, the American deep state is at work here, by unleashing this indictment. Nobody can say that it’s non-political. 

    Sputnik: Halkbank has lambasted Washington's decision to indict it, describing the move as an unprecedented legal overreach. What steps can we expect next? What consequences will this indictment have for Halkbank itself, and how it might affect other Turkish companies?

    Birol Baskan: I am not really an expert on the legal side of this issue, but I am sure Halkbank is going to cooperate with the US. But given the highly sensational situation in Turkey, especially where the populist and nationalistic feelings are running high – Halkbank should have reacted to the decision. But behind back doors, I guess they will come to a settlement. This is my take on it. I don't think that Halkbank is going to refuse cooperation with the US authorities. But for public consumption, the bank has to criticise the decision to indict the bank. So I expect next that behind the back doors Halkbank is going to cooperate with the US. And also with the intervention of President Trump, maybe the punishment or the fee that is going to be imposed on Halkbank can be reduced. Of course, Halkbank is going to pay a lot of punishment for this. I don't know how much, but previously, I guess, a German bank paid like a couple of billion dollars. And as you know, the US legal system really punishes very harshly when it comes to financial crimes. And might charge Halkbank billions of dollars. And this is going to have negative consequences for the bank's share - not only the Halkbank, but also all banks in Turkey will have serious trouble with this. How it might affect other Turkish companies  - there are some rumours that some other Turkish banks are also involved. So, they might also face a similar indictment and financial punishment might ensue. And of course, this is a time that the Turkish economy is really fragile. And I am sure it's going to negatively affect the Turkish economy overall. And we have already seen that the dollar-Turkish lira, euro-Turkish lira skyrocketed in the last week or so. 

    Sputnik: How will this affect current tensions between Turkey and the US?

    Birol Baskan: The relations between Turkey and the U.S. is now at its historical lows. The last time that Turkey and the US had a similar situation was after the Turkish military operation in Northern Cyprus – when the US imposed a military embargo on Turkey and we are going in that direction. How far it can get - it's really difficult to predict. I am now in DC and anti-Turkish sentiments are at a historical high in Washington. And this is also partly domestic politics – I mean, they want to get rid of Trump in the next election. So they will use this against President Trump in the coming weeks. So, this means that the relations will not go better. But how worse it can get? There is also this counter-narrative in DC which is saying that we are losing Turkey. Turkey is a NATO ally. We had good relations since the Second World War. Some people in Washington, D.C. are suggesting that we should not lose Turkey to Russia, of course, here, given the improving relations between Russia and Turkey and there is a good reason for Turkey to approach Russia further. So, some people in DC are promoting this alternative view. But which one is going to win is difficult to guess at this time.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Iran, bank, sanctions, United States, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bella Hadid attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York.
    10 Most Beautiful Women According to British Plastic Surgeon
    Hypocrite Hijinks
    Hypocrite Hijinks
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse