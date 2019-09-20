Register
01:57 GMT +320 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Chinese inspectors patrol past oil tanks at the Dagang commercial oil reserve base

    China’s Supply of Oil Stable After Attack on Saudi Aramco - Analysts

    © East News / Wei ta/Imaginechina/NYWWP
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe

    China's oil supply remains stable despite the Saturday attack on Saudi production facilities that sent oil prices soaring and would further interrupt global supplies, as the country has made increased efforts to diversify imported sources and boost the development of new energy, analysts said on Monday.

    Zhang Hongpei and Huang Ge - The impact of the attack on Aramco oil facilities was reflected in soaring oil prices on global markets on Monday. 

    Chinese oil shares closed higher in A-share market trading on Monday, as firms, including Tong Petrotech and XinJiang Beiken Energy Engineering Co, reported share prices rising to their daily limit of 10 percent. Chinese state-owned oil company China National Petroleum Corp saw its share price rise 3.5 percent in Monday trading, and shares of another oil giant Sinopec Group gained 2.69 percent on the Shanghai bourse.

    Brent crude futures opened nearly 10 percent higher on Monday, surging by almost 20 percent. West Texas Intermediate futures jumped around 16 percent to $63.47 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

    Slower global economic growth in 2019 has seen global energy prices decline, and OPEC oil output has also been on a downward trend. The full impact of the attack on Saudi oil facilities on the global oil market remains to be seen, Fu Linghui, a spokesperson of the National Bureau of Statistics, said Monday at a press conference.

    The attack on Saudi oil facilities will have a limited impact on China's oil supply, analysts said, noting that while it is not yet known if Chinese oil imports from Saudi Arabia will be affected, China will be capable of providing oil at home. 

    Saturday's attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities are not the first, and the country has learned to quickly recover. "The impact on the [country's] ability to export is not as great as the market has estimated," said Zhou Rong, a senior research fellow at the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at the Renmin University of China.

    Saudi Arabia's return to full oil production capacity after the attack could take weeks, Reuters said, citing a source close to the matter.

    "Given its past experience, the damaged facilities can be expected to recover in due time, which means exports to China won't be affected," Zhou told the Global Times on Monday.

    Secure Reserves 

    The drone attacks by Yemen's Houthis are expected to reduce Saudi Arabia's oil output by 5.7 million barrels per day, or more than 5 percent of the world's oil supply, media reported.

    Despite the disruption, China has abundant oil reserves to withstand possible disruptions in supply, Zhao Changhui, an oil economist and country risk analyst, told the Global Times on Monday.

    In a bid to offset oil supply risks and cut the impact of fluctuating energy prices across the globe on the domestic industry, China launched a state strategic oil reserve base project in 2004, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

    The state oil reserves include strategic storage bases such as those in Ningbo and Zhoushan, East China's Zhejiang Province, Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province, Dalian, Northeast China's Liaoning Province, and Dayawan, South China's Guangdong Province, and some corporate facilities.

    China's strategic petroleum reserve capacity is expected to reach 85 million tons by 2020, roughly equivalent to 90 days of oil consumption in the country, media reports said.

    Zhao said that the incident will not force China to adjust its energy strategy, and China's supply will still rely on imported oil. 

    "It should not cause too much concern [for China] as the commodity is globally circulated and provided," Li Jiawei, an analyst at industry website sci99.com, told the Global Times. 

    Li said Iraqi oil exports can cover any shortfall in Saudi Arabian oil exports to China, the world's largest importer of crude oil and natural gas. "Crude oil exports are not a monopoly of one country."

    China's oil imports from Saudi Arabia reached a record high of 7.72 million tons in June, up 84.1 percent year-on-year. Imports stood at 4.7 million tons in May, according to the latest data released by China's customs authorities.

    Saudi Arabia was China's largest oil supplier before 2016, the year Russia overtook the country and has been the largest supplier of oil for the past three years. Xinhua said in March that Russia hoped to cooperate with China in oil exploration, mining, processing and sales.

    Other major oil sources include Angola, Oman, Brazil, according to sohu.com.

    "Many countries are eagerly waiting opportunities to sell to China, which can alleviate any supply pressure if Saudi Arabia cannot sustain its exports," said Zhou, noting that China's reliance on oil imports is declining gradually.

    China is nearly 70-80 percent reliant on oil imports, but is making huge efforts to diversify its supply sources, while pushing ahead with the development of new energy and renewable energy sources to reduce the country's reliance on oil, Zhou said.

    This article originally appeared on the Global Times website.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Saudi-led Coalition Foiled Attack by Yemeni Houthis in Red Sea - Report
    'Peaceful Solution' to Crisis in Region Preferable After Attack on Saudi Aramco Facilities - Pompeo
    US Official Claims Attack on Saudi Aramco Facilities Was Sanctioned by Iran's Ayatollah – Report
    Tags:
    Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia, Saudi oil, oil, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Soviet Classics: The Russian Circus as Art
    Soviet Classics: The Russian Circus as Art
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse