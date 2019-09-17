Register
06:59 GMT +317 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE PHOTO: Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks as South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Kamala Harris listen during the 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Houston, Texas, U.S., September 12, 2019

    Eurasia Centre Vice-President: Democratic Party Is Not in Touch With Needs of American Public

    © AP Photo / Mike Blake
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    The third Democratic primary debate was held at Texas Southern University in Houston last week. Eurasia Centre Vice-President Earl Rasmussen expressed his opinion about possible nominee from the DNC to run for president.

    Sputnik: Who’s currently the frontrunner out of the Democratic presidential candidates, in your view? How did the third round of the debates change the battlefield?

    Earl Rasmussen: I think although the percentage rises with Vice President Biden in the lead, I would say right now the current frontrunner as time goes on right now is Elizabeth Warren. I think that those are the two current ones on top. I just see Mr Biden declining somewhat, he’s not as tuned to some of the different shifts in the Democratic Party, he’s more of an incrementalist with a lot of push to and I don’t know maybe a better solution. But it seems that currently, the Democratic establishment seems to be trending towards Mrs Warren. As far as what shift the debate caused – I don’t think that it caused much of a shift at all. What I did see was shift in some statements across multiple candidates, especially on foreign policy which are echoing some of the things that were initially brought by the one of the best candidates, which was not present – Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. So I see the shift in the foreign policy towards things that she was representing other than that – it’s pretty much the same. You’ve got Bernie Sanders, who’s also a leading contender, but who is little outside the box of what is normally acceptable. So that brought some shift in that direction, but we’ve got middle ground person - Mr Biden and middle with somewhat left-leaning Mrs Warren - the leaders, other than that I don’t see there’s a major shift in the debate at all.

    Sputnik: You’ve mentioned the absence of Tulsi Gabbard. How would you assess her rhetoric, in particular on US foreign policy, and her chances of becoming the frontrunner?

    Earl Rasmussen: Couple things – one, personally, from my own perspective - as I’m a former military as well - I see, although I don’t agree with all of her policies - I see her standing up for values in which she believes in, rather than bending to whatever the political or public areas are. […] She stands up for her believes, her character, her statue, her ethical values are much more presidential than anyone else that I’ve seen in this. I don’t express bad in anyone else, but there are so many people that are just opinion based on whatever the poll going to say, rather than a leader. She’s one of a few people of the group who is a true leader - and it’s really what we need right now. But she’s been demonized by liberal press, by the media, she has been criticized by the DNC itself ever since she did not support Mrs Clinton [...] I don’t see the establishment shifting support for her unless she can make it to the primaries. I hope she actually stays active to provide a voice in that direction, voice concerns and to be the voice of the people and her people to hear a vision she has which is important. […] She seems to be the most qualified and mostly steep person in the foreign policy area, she’s one that reaches out - she would have a positive dialogue with Russia, she’d have a positive dialogue with a lot of our crisis situations in the world, she independently went to Syria, met people in Palestine, with Assad, with rebels, with people - to provide her own prospective. Unfortunately, most of our politicians do not do that.

    Sputnik: Who do you personally believe will be the nominee from the DNC to run for president?

    Earl Rasmussen: I hope Mrs Gabbard is in there, but right now I see Elizabeth Warren as the ultimate DNC candidate - unless she does something that displaces her. Biden decreasing overall… The problem is - I read something the other day, somebody wrote, that all democrats are watching the debates – the debates watching party, and this is all heading towards circumstances that the Democratic party is just handing Mr Trump reelection - people were choosing from them, Trump will win - I found it interesting. Indeed, right now, unless the DNC does something different, they’ve basically blocked themselves into the very difficult situation to win the election next year.

    Sputnik: How does the American public assess the current standing of the various candidates?

    Earl Rasmussen: What I think is that the Democratic Party is not in touch with the needs of the American public. […] I think the American public is... on the foreign policy side, they are tired of wars, tired of our manipulations and our meddling in other people governments and wish they would focus more on us – we have huge number of homeless people, we have mounting tiles of student debt, we’re the only developed country which does not provide healthcare for everyone, the only developed one - you can call it socialist, whatever you want - the bottom line is we’re the only developed country that doesn’t make sure that people have quality healthcare. I was just a tourist, had some business meetings in Moscow and had an accident – and my Medicare was exceptional – ambulance, medic evaluation, hospital take care, got me through, prescribed medication… I came back and I told my doctor what happened - and he went ‘Oh my gosh, yeah we should do something similar’... I think we need to do something serious on the Medicare side, healthcare side and I think also we need to be concerned about education, homelessness, valid issues should really have an address. And again on a foreign policy – people are very, very tired of our continuous aggressive stance and we just, we’ve got to step back and we have to have somebody that would put a hold on the deployment of soldiers, whether it’s economic warfare, military warfare – we need to rethink our whole policy in that direction and I think people are tired of this.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Why You're a 'Sucker' if You Run for President as a Democrat
    Trump Says 'LameStream Media', 'Left Democrats' Trying to Scare Kavanaugh Into 'Turning Liberal'
    Live Updates: Third Round of Democratic Primary Debates
    Tags:
    democrats, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, US Presidential Campaign
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Girls wearing ballroom dresses at Southern Cultures in the Adler district of Sochi.
    Tenderness and Courage: Russian Cities With Most Beautiful Girls
    Blame It On The Bulb
    Blame It On The Bulb
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse