20:20 GMT +314 September 2019
    Loud & Clear

    Will the Real Joe Biden & Elizabeth Warren Please Stand Up?

    Loud & Clear
    by John Kiriakou, Brian Becker
    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Sputnik News analysts and producers Walter Smolarek and Nicole Roussell.

    Friday is Loud & Clear’s weekly hour-long segment The Week in Review, about the week in politics, policy, and international affairs. Today they focus on yesterday’s Democratic presidential debate as well as the ouster of former National Security Advisor John Bolton.

    Democrats last night held their third presidential debate, arguing over healthcare and immigration. It was the first time that three frontrunners, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders, were on the stage together. There were few fireworks, other than an attack on Biden by former Housing Secretary Julian Castro, and no candidate delivered a knockout blow on another. Ted Rall, an award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist whose work is at rall.com, joins the show.

    The Justice Department said that it will reveal the name of an individual believed to be connected to the Saudi government who allegedly provided support to the 9/11 hijackers. But DOJ will reveal that name only to the attorneys representing the families of victims of the attacks. That’s a good thing. But why has it taken 18 years for DOJ to finally admit that there was credible evidence that Saudi government officials had a role in the worst terrorist attacks in American history? Brian and John speak with Mark Sleboda, an international affairs and security analyst.

    Federal authorities have found several sophisticated technological devices that had been deployed around the White House in the past two years and that are meant to intercept cell phone calls. Even more importantly, three federal officials with knowledge of the find are saying that they were placed there by Israeli intelligence officers. But the crazy part of this story is that the Trump Administration has decided to do nothing to punish Israel. Ali Abunimah, the co-founder of The Electronic Intifada and author of the book “The Battle for Justice in Palestine,” joins the show.

    China will exempt purchases of US soybeans, pork, and other agricultural products from punitive tariffs ahead of trade talks, addressing one of President Trump’s most pressing demands. For its part, the United States has delayed previously announced tariffs so they no longer go into effect on the highly political sensitive 70th anniversary of the foundation of the People’s Republic of China. The two countries are looking for a way to break a deadlock in the trade war before new high-level talks begin in early October. Jude Woodward, the author of the book “The US vs China: Asia's new Cold War?” joins Brian and John.

    It’s Friday! So it’s time for the week’s worst and most misleading headlines. Brian and John speak with Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his site Left I on the News and on twitter @leftiblog, and Sputnik producer Nicole Roussell.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

