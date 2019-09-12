Register
17:17 GMT +312 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A cashier displays multiple denomination US dollar and British pound Sterling bank notes

    Lawyer Lagarde Bringing Political Acumen to European Central Bank

    © AFP 2019 / NIKLAS HALLE'N
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Christine Lagarde, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), was suggested as the new head of the European Central Bank (ECB) this summer, although only a year ago she said emphatically she did not want a job in any European institution.

    Back in September 2018, Lagarde told the Financial Times newspaper that she was not interested either in an ECB position or in a job with the European Commission. And yet, she will become the new ECB head. On July 16, she submitted her resignation as the head of the IMF set to take effect on 12 September.

    Lagarde will succeed Italian economist Mario Draghi, who managed to convince the bloc to adopt quantitative easing and negative deposit rate — both policies encouraging lending. The ECB further lowered its deposit rate at a meeting earlier on Thursday and decided to restart bond-buying.

    Meanwhile, at her confirmation hearing in early September, Lagarde promised to review negative interest rates and bond-buying, although she assessed their effect as positive.

    Lawyer to Head ECB

    Born in Paris in 1956 to a family of teachers, Lagarde is a lawyer, a businesswoman and a politician.

    As a youngster, at 15, she was one of the three best French swimmers in international competitions, in synchronised swimming. She is perfectly bilingual, a great advantage in her career and a relative rarity in France.

    The Euro logo is pictured in front of the former headquarter of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on July 20, 2015.
    © AFP 2019 / Daniel Roland
    The Euro logo is pictured in front of the former headquarter of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on July 20, 2015.

    As a student, she spent a year in the United States and interned as a congressional aide. She spent more than a decade at Baker & McKenzie — an international US-based law firm — becoming its first female chairperson.

    Between 2005 and 2007, Lagarde served as French trade minister. In 2007, she became the minister of agriculture, then the finance minister — she served in that capacity until 2011.

    In 2011, when Dominique Strauss-Kahn was ousted from his position at the IMF, Lagarde became the managing director. She was reappointed in 2016.

    Spot on Perfect Resume

    Christine Lagarde has a spot in the shape of Tapie affair on her otherwise perfect resume.

    Bernard Tapie, a French businessman, who for a brief period was a minister under Francois Mitterrand, had accused the bank Credit Lyonnais, partly owned by the French government, of defrauding him during the sale of Adidas.

    A legal battle ensued. Lagarde, who was the finance minister at the time, sent the case to binding arbitration, which is usually reserved for settling private cases, rather than the ones between private entities and state.

    In 2008, the arbitration panel decided that Tapie should be awarded compensation of 403 million euros, or about $445 million. However, Lagarde’s decision was later questioned. The French Court of Justice ruled in December 2016 that she was guilty of "negligence." No penalty was set.

    "Hearing against all odds that Lagarde was found guilty of the offence of negligence, I was impressed by the fact that the Court did its job after all. The condemnation but exemption from punishment for such a ‘negligence’ is ridiculous; it was clearly because of her position when precisely her occupation would have justified a severe punishment",retired magistrate Philippe Bilger explained.

    Course of Action

    For the British Euroskeptic of the Brexit party, Jonathan Bullock, "Christine Lagarde could lead the Eurozone right to disaster."

    "Mario Draghi, whom she succeeds, is a brilliant economist, but even his perfect knowledge of all the inner workings of the financial markets has only barely enabled him to keep a single, completely dysfunctional currency afloat, the Euro", the member of the European Parliament stated.

    International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde, right, speaks with First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, David Lipton
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde, right, speaks with First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, David Lipton

    Lagarde "knows better than anyone how to build alliances and reach political compromises," but her lack of knowledge about monetary policy and "rigid conception of the rules" may spell doom for the euro, Bullock said.

    At the same time, Lagarde is not really a novice in the highly explosive area of monetary management of the Eurozone as she was deeply involved in the handling of the Greek crisis. Her talents will be tested once more staring 1 November, when she will assume the position at the helm of ECB.

    Views and opinions, expressed in the article are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    European Central Bank Braces for Power Transition from Draghi to Lagarde
    IMF Accepts Lagarde's Resignation, Initiates Search for Replacement - Board
    'Architect of Austerity' George Osborne Aims to Replace Former IMF Chief Lagarde - Report
    Tags:
    Mario Draghi, banking, Christine Lagarde, European Union, The European Central Bank (ECB)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse