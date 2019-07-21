Register
14:12 GMT +321 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Euro logo is pictured in front of the former headquarter of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on July 20, 2015.

    European Central Bank Braces for Power Transition from Draghi to Lagarde

    © AFP 2019 / Daniel Roland
    Business
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Mario Draghi is set is leave his job as European Central Bank (ECB) president this autumn, and his replacement, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, is widely expected to either continue his policies of unconventional monetary stimulus, or even broader them.

    ECB officials are preparing for a possible rate cut in September, and the central bank's likely new leader, Christine Lagarde, is seen as being on board with Draghi's agenda.

    Draghi's term at the ECB expires in three months, and Christine Lagarde is set to succeed him.

    ​Draghi is now seeking to prevent the ECB from making unexpected policy moves, which could come with a power transition, but Lagarde generally agrees that weak manufacturing growth and international risks fully vindicate an upcoming cut in ECB base interest rates.

    “Draghi is trying to make sure that everything is in place for Lagarde when she comes in and to protect her from spending too much political capital too early,” Gilles Moec of French insurer Axa, who formerly served at the Bank of France, said. “It’s a case of taking one for the team, in a way.”

    The ECB's Governing Council will meet on Thursday at the central bank's headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany. Officials say the euro area's inflation is higher than expected (at 1.3 percent as of June) but is still below the ECB's 2-percent target.

    Some economists say Lagarde could work towards lowering the central bank's inflation target in order to ensure the stability of the ECB's monetary policies. While officials are discussing a rate cut, the ECB already has zero-to-negative interest rates in place.

    The ECB's main refinance rate is set at zero, while its marginal lending facility rate stands at 0.25 percent. The central bank's deposit facility is set at -0.40 percent.

    Economists say it remains unclear if the ECB will undertake an across-the-board rate cut in September, or if it will lower borrowing costs for just one or two of its main lending schemes. If the ECB decides to cut the marginal lending rate down to zero, the central bank's overall policy stance will remain generally unchanged.

    ​However, a sweeping cut in rates could bring its policies deeper into negative territory. The negative interest rate regime (NIRP) has been described by some economists as bearing certain negative consequences for long-term economic growth. It may discourage savings and long-term fixed investment, while eroding the central bank's ability to respond to future crises.

    “The European economy is still evolving at low gear and two speeds, with robust service activity on the one side but no obvious recovering in manufacturing on the other,” S&P Global Ratings experts Marion Amiot and Sylvain Broyer wrote in a research paper last week.

    Some economists, however, say slow manufacturing activity is not such a major concern. According to recent research by Goldman Sachs, investors pay too much attention to manufacturing sector reports, while industrial production contributes barely more than 15-20 percent to overall GDP growth in an average advanced economy.

    Goldman experts suggest market participants should focus more on the consumer sector, which drives roughly 70 percent of the euro area's economy.

    “We warn against putting excessive weight on ups and downs in manufacturing data,” Goldman economists say. “Manufacturing is not the economy.”

    And yet, Draghi, alerted by a recent slowdown in German industrial exports and that country's manufacturing output, has been the main driving force behind the anticipated rate cut in September. Lagarde, as the IMF's head, has repeatedly expressed her concerns with the slow manufacturing growth and tepid inflation across the advanced economies, and some of her advisors have even proposed hiking the inflation target to 4 percent from its current 2 percent.

    Such a move would require deeper monetary stimulus, and, possibly a great accommodation on the fiscal side as well, such as tax cuts, or greater budget spending by euro area member states.

    ​Economists believe Draghi and Lagarde agree on most of the challenges facing the ECB, and the power transition in Frankfurt is expected to go smoothly.

    “There is a good deal of continuity here,” Nick Kounis of Amsterdam-based ABN Amro said. “Lagarde is very much a believer in what the ECB has done so far, and maybe if anything she would be even more proactive and activist.”

    Meanwhile, negative interest rates have already impaired commercial banks' reserves, rendering them less sustainable in the face of a possible economic crisis.

    ​Some bankers argue if the ECB goes deeper into negative territory, some of the deposits must be exempted to prevent mass withdrawals, or 'bank runs' – while the ECB might also have to review its own rules on how much bonds it can purchase from the open market.

    Related:

    European Central Bank Vows Action if Eurozone Inflation Continues to Slow
    European Central Bank to Be Evacuated as Massive World War II Bomb Set to Be Defused in Frankfurt
    Tags:
    International Monetary Fund, Mario Draghi, The European Central Bank (ECB)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 13-19 July
    #RickyRenunciaYa
    RickyRenunciaYa
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse