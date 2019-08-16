Corbyn 'Knows Other Parties Won’t Accept Him as Prime Minister' – UKIP Wales Leader

The news follows Corbyn’s announcement yesterday; that should he win a snap election he would block a no-deal Brexit, and potentially be open to holding a second referendum on whether the UK should still leave the EU.

But would he necessarily be successful in his quest to replace Boris Johnson in Number Ten Downing Street? Given the fact that Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has stated that she would prefer either Tory MP Ken Clarke, or former deputy Labour leader Harriet Harman to lead the so-called “national unity” government.

Sputnik spoke with Neil Hamilton, leader of UKIP Wales for more.

Sputnik: Will Boris Johnson be able to deliver Brexit by the October 31st deadline?

Neil Hamilton: I’ve no idea whether Boris will be able to get a majority in the House of Commons, because there is a remainer majority, he’s got the strong cards in his hands, and so I believe that he will succeed, if he doesn’t; then I think it’s a general election on the basis of parliament against the people, and I’ve no doubt who would win that, it would be us the people.

If he doesn’t succeed by the 31st of October; then there must be a general election, and that will sort the matter out once and for all. We’ll get rid of the remainer creeps like Philip Hammond in the Tory Party, and we’ll have an election on the remain vs leave lines, and all the polls tell us that leave will have a substantial majority, because the people voted to leave three years ago, we haven’t left, and parliament is conspiring against the people to frustrate them in what they voted for, and in that situation I think that Boris will win with a handsome majority.

Sputnik: Could Labour risk losing their support base if they continue down their path of decidedly pro-remain rhetoric in parliament?

Neil Hamilton: Labour long ago abandoned the white working class, they are now a cosmopolitan, southern, middle-class preserve, and they’ve long since lost touch with their roots In the north of England, Wales and elsewhere, so I think Labour is in terminal decline.

Mind you; I don’t think Corbyn actually wants this vote of confidence because he knows that the other parties are not going to accept him as the caretaker Prime Minister, so I think he’s just going through the motions to try and satisfy the remaniacs in his own party.

Sputnik: Would a no-deal Brexit be as bad as many pros remain MPs claim?

Neil Hamilton: These people are paranoid. We do twelve percent of our national income in trade with the EU, and most of that has very low or no tariffs on it whatsoever, if we were to leave; it’s only farming, which is two percent of our GDP, and motorcars, which we import eighty-six percent of the cars registered every year in Britain, so that’s not likely to affect many people who work in these businesses in the UK.

There would be problems in transition, but they are easily containable. The amount of money involved; we’ve had a big argument with the farming unions about sheep farmers, for example, the total trade of lamb in a year, is for the whole of the UK three hundred million pounds, which is one-sixth of the annual turnover of Harrods.

We are not talking about a huge sum of money, we can easily compensate those who might lose from leaving on the 31st of October without a deal, and the economies will recover. Anybody who’s ever had to run a business will know that we live in a world of uncertainty, and you just have to cope with it.

The reason we’ve not got a deal with the EU is because they knew that Theresa May was a pushover, she didn’t really want to leave the EU, she was supported by a Chancellor of the Exchequer who was actively sabotaging Britain leaving the EU, making no preparations for leaving without a deal, therefore there was no credible threat that could be offered by her in the negotiations.

The paradox is; that the stronger we appeared to be for no deal, the more likely it would be that we got a deal out of them, it may be too late now of course because entrenched positions have been taken up, but I don’t care about that, the main thing is that Britain recovers its sovereign independence on the 31st of October, although it’s late, better late than never.

