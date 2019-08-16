Register
18:58 GMT +316 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the UK opposition Labour Party

    Corbyn 'Knows Other Parties Won’t Accept Him as Prime Minister' – UKIP Wales Leader

    © Sputnik / Alex Mcnoton
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Rumours have arisen that rebel pro-remain Tory MPs could back Labour opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, in his bid to become caretaker British Prime Minister.

    The news follows Corbyn’s announcement yesterday; that should he win a snap election he would block a no-deal Brexit, and potentially be open to holding a second referendum on whether the UK should still leave the EU.

    But would he necessarily be successful in his quest to replace Boris Johnson in Number Ten Downing Street? Given the fact that Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has stated that she would prefer either Tory MP Ken Clarke, or former deputy Labour leader Harriet Harman to lead the so-called “national unity” government.

    Sputnik spoke with Neil Hamilton, leader of UKIP Wales for more.

    Sputnik: Will Boris Johnson be able to deliver Brexit by the October 31st deadline?

    Neil Hamilton: I’ve no idea whether Boris will be able to get a majority in the House of Commons, because there is a remainer majority, he’s got the strong cards in his hands, and so I believe that he will succeed, if he doesn’t; then I think it’s a general election on the basis of parliament against the people, and I’ve no doubt who would win that, it would be us the people.

    If he doesn’t succeed by the 31st of October; then there must be a general election, and that will sort the matter out once and for all. We’ll get rid of the remainer creeps like Philip Hammond in the Tory Party, and we’ll have an election on the remain vs leave lines, and all the polls tell us that leave will have a substantial majority, because the people voted to leave three years ago, we haven’t left, and parliament is conspiring against the people to frustrate them in what they voted for, and in that situation I think that Boris will win with a handsome majority.

    Sputnik: Could Labour risk losing their support base if they continue down their path of decidedly pro-remain rhetoric in parliament?

    Neil Hamilton: Labour long ago abandoned the white working class, they are now a cosmopolitan, southern, middle-class preserve, and they’ve long since lost touch with their roots In the north of England, Wales and elsewhere, so I think Labour is in terminal decline.

    Mind you; I don’t think Corbyn actually wants this vote of confidence because he knows that the other parties are not going to accept him as the caretaker Prime Minister, so I think he’s just going through the motions to try and satisfy the remaniacs in his own party.

    Sputnik: Would a no-deal Brexit be as bad as many pros remain MPs claim?

    Neil Hamilton: These people are paranoid. We do twelve percent of our national income in trade with the EU, and most of that has very low or no tariffs on it whatsoever, if we were to leave; it’s only farming, which is two percent of our GDP, and motorcars, which we import eighty-six percent of the cars registered every year in Britain, so that’s not likely to affect many people who work in these businesses in the UK.

    There would be problems in transition, but they are easily containable. The amount of money involved; we’ve had a big argument with the farming unions about sheep farmers, for example, the total trade of lamb in a year, is for the whole of the UK three hundred million pounds, which is one-sixth of the annual turnover of Harrods.

    We are not talking about a huge sum of money, we can easily compensate those who might lose from leaving on the 31st of October without a deal, and the economies will recover. Anybody who’s ever had to run a business will know that we live in a world of uncertainty, and you just have to cope with it.

    The reason we’ve not got a deal with the EU is because they knew that Theresa May was a pushover, she didn’t really want to leave the EU, she was supported by a Chancellor of the Exchequer who was actively sabotaging Britain leaving the EU, making no preparations for leaving without a deal, therefore there was no credible threat that could be offered by her in the negotiations.

    The paradox is; that the stronger we appeared to be for no deal, the more likely it would be that we got a deal out of them, it may be too late now of course because entrenched positions have been taken up, but I don’t care about that, the main thing is that Britain recovers its sovereign independence on the 31st of October, although it’s late, better late than never.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Brexit, Wales, UK Independence Party (UKIP), Jeremy Corbyn
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 10 - 16 August
    Enacting Endangerment
    Enacting Endangerment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse