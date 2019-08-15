Register
21:25 GMT +315 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he gives a speech on domestic priorities at the Science and Industry Museum in Manchester, northwest England on July 27, 2019.

    Boris Johnson “Would Not be Able to Deliver Brexit” Should He Lose Confidence Motion – Brexit Party

    © AFP 2019 / RUI VIEIRA
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plans of delivering a no-deal Brexit have hit another snag, as Labour Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on rebel MPs in parliament to back him and attempt to vote down the Conservative government.

    But would Corbyn necessarily win a snap election? Sputnik spoke on the issue with the Brexit Party’s Diane James.

    Sputnik: Will the UK leave the EU on October the 31st?

    Diane James: The risk level has escalated in the last few days, and if Sarah Wollaston does defect, and if Phillip Lee does defect; one is obviously a Change UK I think it is and was formerly a Tory, the other is currently a Tory and both of them are threatening to go to the Liberal Democrats, then Boris Johnson’s government will fail on the basis of a no-confidence vote, and he will not be able to deliver Brexit in any way or form.

    Sputnik: How could the UK escape its political deadlock regarding Brexit?

    Diane James: We are in the same political paralysis that we’ve been in now for three years, and one has to ask; what is the way out of this?

    In my view, it would be certainly for Phillip Lee not to threaten to bring down his own government, and to give Boris Johnson a chance with his strategy at the moment, of threatening a no-deal Brexit, and seeing if that would bring the EU to its senses.

    In which case; although I don’t like the idea of the deal that’s on the table, there is a chance that it could be changed to some degree, and then there would be I believe enough parliamentary support to see it go through.

    Sputnik: Could Brexit be cancelled, and what would the public’s reaction be to this should it happen?

    Diane James: I think that there is a chance that there could be a request for an extension of Article Fifty. If you hark back to some news earlier this week; eighty-eight percent of the public is completely and utterly disillusioned with the way the elected politicians are handling this, and I think you would see that figure shoot up.

    If there was a general election; there would be an extremely high turnout, with people making a much more informed decision on the MP candidates that they have on the ballot paper in front of them, and whatever general election we have, I think it will turn into essentially a second referendum, because it would just be a straightforward polarisation between the Brexit Party, who are clearly supporting Brexit, the Tory Party, which is fifty percent one way, fifty percent another, and whatever’s left amongst the remainer bloc amongst the other.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tank Biathlon's Stars: Women at International Army Games 2019
    Enacting Endangerment
    Enacting Endangerment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse