Boris Johnson “Would Not be Able to Deliver Brexit” Should He Lose Confidence Motion – Brexit Party

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plans of delivering a no-deal Brexit have hit another snag, as Labour Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on rebel MPs in parliament to back him and attempt to vote down the Conservative government.

But would Corbyn necessarily win a snap election? Sputnik spoke on the issue with the Brexit Party’s Diane James.

Sputnik: Will the UK leave the EU on October the 31st?

Diane James: The risk level has escalated in the last few days, and if Sarah Wollaston does defect, and if Phillip Lee does defect; one is obviously a Change UK I think it is and was formerly a Tory, the other is currently a Tory and both of them are threatening to go to the Liberal Democrats, then Boris Johnson’s government will fail on the basis of a no-confidence vote, and he will not be able to deliver Brexit in any way or form.

Sputnik: How could the UK escape its political deadlock regarding Brexit?

Diane James: We are in the same political paralysis that we’ve been in now for three years, and one has to ask; what is the way out of this?

In my view, it would be certainly for Phillip Lee not to threaten to bring down his own government, and to give Boris Johnson a chance with his strategy at the moment, of threatening a no-deal Brexit, and seeing if that would bring the EU to its senses.

In which case; although I don’t like the idea of the deal that’s on the table, there is a chance that it could be changed to some degree, and then there would be I believe enough parliamentary support to see it go through.

Sputnik: Could Brexit be cancelled, and what would the public’s reaction be to this should it happen?

Diane James: I think that there is a chance that there could be a request for an extension of Article Fifty. If you hark back to some news earlier this week; eighty-eight percent of the public is completely and utterly disillusioned with the way the elected politicians are handling this, and I think you would see that figure shoot up.

If there was a general election; there would be an extremely high turnout, with people making a much more informed decision on the MP candidates that they have on the ballot paper in front of them, and whatever general election we have, I think it will turn into essentially a second referendum, because it would just be a straightforward polarisation between the Brexit Party, who are clearly supporting Brexit, the Tory Party, which is fifty percent one way, fifty percent another, and whatever’s left amongst the remainer bloc amongst the other.

