Register
21:07 GMT +314 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Virgin train arrives at Euston station in London, on August 15, 2012

    UK Railway Fares: 'We Suffered Chaos on Roadways, People Are Rightly Angry' - Campaigner

    © AFP 2019 / WILL OLIVER
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    120

    Campaigners and unions have warned that ever-higher train fares risk driving passengers off the railway, as a fresh increase of about 2.9% is expected to be confirmed on Wednesday, after a decade when fares have risen at double the rate of wages.

    Ellen Lees, Campaigns Officer at We Own It, believes that commuters have every right to be angry at the proposed hike in rail fares.

    Sputnik: This morning it was announced that rail fares in Britain would rise again by 2.7% promoting outrage from commuters and concern from unions and campaigners. Ellen, how significant is this 2.7% rise and what effect will it have for commuters?

    Ellen Lees: I think people are rightly really angry about this. We've had to suffer through delays, cancellations, complete chaos on the roadways in the last couple of years and yet again our rail fares are going to go up by nearly 3% next year which means people paying for season tickets are going to pay hundreds of pounds more just to get to work every morning. It's just a rip-off. It's unacceptable in the age of climate breakdown when we should be encouraging people to take the train and buses more often than they take their cars or even domestic flights that people are being put off rail travel by the extortionate prices.

    Sputnik: It seems rail fares a continuously rising every couple of months with no change to the services or provision. Can an increase in ticket prices really be justified following an ongoing decline in the quality of service and safety on Britain's railways?

    Ellen Lees: You are absolutely right. I think it's completely unjustified. The privatised system that we have means that private companies that operate the franchises are continuing to take their profits, they're even negotiating to try to get franchise agreements, which means they have less risk to take on. They are, as always happens with privatisation, privatising the profits and nationalising the risk. We pay more and we have to deal with it when the franchise fails and when the government needs to bail them out, as happened to the East Coast Line, they get the cushy franchise which gives them almost guaranteed profits. It's just unacceptable. We're calling on Keith Williams, who's running the Williams rail review at the moment, to recommend public ownership and his White Paper in the autumn because that is the only way that we're going to stop the rip off and make rail travel a real option for people in this country.

    Sputnik: With internal rail travel being more expensive than flights abroad what does the future hold for Britain's railways and moreover what changes should we be seeing from the government?

    Ellen Lees: I think if we make the right choices now then the future can be very bright for the railways in this country. With climate change, we've got to start taking trains more often both domestically and abroad and that will require investment and it will require the government to take more control of the railways when they're in public ownership. If Keith Williams recommends public ownership now we can have a unified well-controlled railway that's coordinated and means bus services are joined up in city centres we've got a great unified public transport network that could really revitalise some of the rural areas in this country and can encourage people to take public transport when they're travelling.

    Views and opinions, expressed in the article are those of Ellen Lees and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    public services, fare, transport, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Enacting Endangerment
    Enacting Endangerment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse