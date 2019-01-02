Register
21:48 GMT +302 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Protestors hold placards as they demostrate against the annual rise in rail tickets, for travel on trains, outside King's Cross railway station in London on January 3, 2017

    Chris Grayling Blames Trade Unions for Rail Fare Increases, UK MPs 'Strike' Back

    © AFP 2018 / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Demonstrators outside Manchester Piccadilly station started their own #FirstDayBack campaign by handing out "Cut fares not staff" leaflets Wednesday morning over above-inflation fares rise of 3.1 percent, despite a 13-year low in punctuality.

    UK transport secretary Chris Grayling blamed traded unions and railway workers on Wednesday for steep increase in ticket fares, drawing fierce criticism from protestors.

    Fares rose well above the 2.6 percent average wage increase in 2018, forcing passengers to spend hundreds more on season tickets.  

    "I can't comprehend how the management continue to get these huge bonuses when the service is just so poor," one BT worker said. "Why are the bonuses not performance-based? Chris Grayling should be responsible."

    "I'm definitely not happy with the rise. There's no justification really for it at the moment," Phillip Shields, 32, said. "They keep promising every year that they're going to improve services but it never seems to materialise. It's the same statements they repeat over and over again, every year." 

    Mr. Grayling's Remarks and Their Aftermath 

    Mr. Grayling defended his decisions on BBC Radio 4's Today programme Wednesday morning by blaming trade unions, stating that "unions demand — with threats of national strikes, but they don't get them — higher pay rises than anybody else." 

    "Typical pay rises are more than 3% and that's what drives the increases," Mr. Grayling said. "These are the same unions that fund that Labour party."

    Mr. Grayling's comments prompted fresh calls to renationalise UK railways, with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn supporting protestors near King's Cross station in London, calling the price hikes a "disgrace" and stating that the UK should instead "invest in our railways as a public investment".

    "If we don't invest then people will have to suffer in their journeys, and we end up with more people using their cars and that's far more dangerous for our environment than rail travel," Mr. Corbyn added. 

    RMT general secretary Mick Cash said that the "toxic combination" of mismanagement and profiteering from private companies has forced Brits to endure the nation's "rip-off railways". 

    Fares have risen almost 50 percent faster than inflation since privatisation to pay profits to foreign-owned rail companies, RMT research revealed. Open access train operators profited roughly £3.8bn from British railways out of £7.9bn in passenger revenues last year. 

    "Our passengers have been left paying the highest fares in Europe to travel on rammed out and unreliable services and that is a national disgrace," Mr. Cash said in a press release. "The only solution is to sweep this whole racket away and return our railways to public ownership." 

    Mr. Cash also called for Mr. Grayling's resignation, stating the Tory transport minister "should go, and he should go now." 

    People wait with their luggage by the departure boards in Waterloo train station in central London
    © AFP 2018 / CARL COURT
    Manic Monday: RMT to Hit South Western Railways Passengers with NYE Strikes
    RMT national president Michelle Rodgers joined the Manchester Piccadilly protests, calling the fare increases "abysmal" and adding that people were "angry and disgusted about the fare increase." 

    "I've been around 20 years and I've never seen it as bad as in the last 12 months," she added. 

    Labour councillor for Adele Douglas picketed outside Manchester Piccadilly station with "Tory rail rip off" leaflets, stating that Britain's unreliable railway system was "destroying people's working lives".

    "We don't accept this — it's too much money, too little in return and it's not fair," she added.

    Related:

    French Protests Cost Shopping Malls Billions in Lost Revenues – Trade Union
    UK Unite Trade Union Urges Lawmakers to Vote Down 'Dog's Dinner’ Brexit Deal
    UK Trade Union Slams May’s Brexit Strategy, Threatens to Back Second Referendum
    French Energy Trade Union Cuts Off Gas to Elysee Palace for 3 Hours - Reports
    Tags:
    fare hike, fare increase, protests, demonstrations, passenger train, railway, train, protest, Unite the Union, British Labour Party, National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), Chris Grayling, Jeremy Corbyn, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Frosty Magic: Fantastic Aerial Photos of Winter Wonders
    Frosty Magic: Fantastic Aerial Photos of Winter Wonders
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse