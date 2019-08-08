Register
21:58 GMT +308 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Fari Lleshi

    Why Doesn't Facebook Stop Albanian Criminals Posting Advance Notice of Immigrant Raids?

    © Photo: YouTube/BaballeshOfficial
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    According to the Telegraph, Albanian criminals have been using the 'Albanians in London' account on Facebook to smuggle illegal immigrants into Britain, counter immigration raids and set up fake marriages. The account had 123,000 followers, and all criminal schemes were publicly available, the report says.

    Dr David Lowe, a senior research fellow at Leeds Beckett University’s Law School, who runs a consultancy business in terrorism and security, explains why Facebook could have been ignoring this account.    

    Sputnik: The Telegraph reports that Albanian criminals are using Facebook to give advance notice of immigration raids, smuggle illegal immigrants into Britain, set up fake marriages and scam English language citizenship tests. Why, do you think, Facebook is turning a blind eye to these illegal activities?

    David Lowe: Having checked Albanian sites on Facebook there are a number of Facebook sites titled ‘Albanians in London’, in responding to this question knowing that the site that was used to warn of UK immigration raids and other nefarious activities was taken down prior to my search, on the face of it these sites appear innocuous and could explain why Facebook administrators have failed to respond to the site offering illegal activities. That said, this shows how vigilant all social media companies have to be in checking the content of the sites people set up be it Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube and other social media sites.    

    Sputnik: Why do you think criminals are allowed to post these "advertisements"? Why doesn’t Facebook stop it?

    David Lowe: We have seen over the last few years how criminals and terrorists have used the more open, less encrypted social media sites to their advantage be it to recruit individuals, offer criminal services or to spread extremist content. It is not difficult to do, but if the advertisements or sites are obviously linked to criminal or terrorist activity the social media companies will take these sites down. Where the use is more subtle, as many companies like Facebook rely on algorithms to identify content that goes against their policy, this shows how it can be missed. To ensure that content is more effectively policed by the companies something they should do is employ more human eyes to check the content and I have advocated this point for some time.

    Sputnik: What kind of reaction do you expect from the authorities, and the immigration authorities in particular, after this report in The Telegraph?

    David Lowe: Clearly, more pressure will be put on social media companies by state governments and intergovernmental bodies. We have seen how extremists have exploited social media sites, for example during the shooting in the Christchurch mosques in March this year and during the Five Eyes Summit held in London at the end of July 2019 they have requested that social media companies especially those that have deep encryption to allow in cases of child protection and national security access to certain content be granted by the police and security agencies. (The Five Eyes are the governments of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK and the US who have an agreement not to spy on each other and co-operate in areas of national security and serious criminal activity.) In the UK under the Investigatory Powers Act 2016 communications companies, including social media companies, can be requested to pass over communications data under certain circumstances and under certain legal conditions that apply. However, here we are discussing how criminals (and terrorist groups) exploit social media and it is time these social media companies start to work more effectively to prevent their services being exploited by criminals.

    UK police officers
    © Sputnik / Evgenia Filimianova
    UK police officers

    Sputnik: There are twice as many Albanians illegally entering the UK as any other nationality, according to the Home Office, while the National Crime Agency says Albanian gangs have muscled in on the drug trade, particularly cocaine. What's been done so far to counter Albanian criminal gangs?

    David Lowe: The proliferation of Albanian criminal gang activity is not just a problem of the UK, but for many European states. The National Crime Agency (NCA) do send officers to Albania to work in co-operation with them. In addition to this, it highlights how important it is for policing agencies to co-operate in matters of serious crime and terrorist activity and that includes the sharing of intelligence where appropriate. Even though the UK is leaving the UK, I am still confident that some arrangements will be made between the UK and the EU in relation to working with the EU’s policing agency Europol. Criminals and terrorists do not recognise state geographical boundaries and what intelligence the UK can share will also be to the benefit of the 27 EU member States policing agencies. In addition to this, the NCA will be working assiduously in their investigations to minimise the criminal activity of Albanian gangs. This will include using covert human resources, traditional surveillance methods on suspects,  monitoring suspects’ electronic communications and intelligence analysis. This may include working with other UK policing agencies and police forces.

    Sputnik: Is there any possibility that another criminal organisation is using similar methods to the Albanians, such as creating Facebook pages to coordinate illegal activity? Has anything like this happened before in the UK?

    David Lowe: Of course, there is that possibility that other criminal organisations are using such brazen similar methods to co-ordinate illegal activity, but I am not aware of this having happened before. If any good has come out of this is that policing agencies both here in the UK and abroad will now be aware of it and hopefully it will encourage social media companies to work in co-operation with the police.

    *Views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik. 

    Tags:
    illegal migration, immigration raid, Albania, London, Great Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dancer Mata Hari, 1906
    Dancer, Spy, Double Agent: The Mystery of Mata Hari
    Donald Trump keeps picking trade fights with China and expressing the utmost confidence that nothing can possibly go wrong.
    Currency Manipulation & Aid Misappropriation
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok