Register
12:52 GMT +308 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Fari Lleshi

    Albanian Gangs Use Facebook as Hub to Dodge Immigration Raids, Smuggle Migrants to UK - Report

    © Photo: YouTube/BaballeshOfficial
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Svetlana Ekimenko
    150

    The UK Home Office maintains there are twice as many Albanians who illegally enter the country through its ports as any other nationality, with Albanian criminals gaining an increasing foothold in the drug trafficking market.

    Albanian criminals have been successfully using Facebook to evade immigration raids and smuggle illegal immigrants into the UK, reports The Telegraph.

    The page, called 'Albanians in London' and run by convicted Albanian bank robber Fari Lleshi, has 123,000 followers, and publicly posts criminal schemes. The page has offered its illegal Albanian immigrant followers everything from Border Force raid alerts for to pictures of officials and their vans, to advice on setting up fake marriages.

    The Facebook page also acts as a hub where Albanians can contact people smugglers. For a fee of up to £1,500 per person, illegal immigrants are clandestinely brought into the UK through Ireland – reportedly the cheapest and easiest entry point.

    Among other services on offer is the recruitment of English-speaking people who can take English language citizenship tests for Albanians, or written tests for their driver's licenses.

    Fari Lleshi, reportedly the Facebook page's criminal mastermind, illegally entered the UK after a six-year jail term for a £20,000 heist in Italy. After being convicted of drug dealing in Britain, he was deported in March. The “Albanians in London” Facebook site grew in popularity despite Lleshi being deported. The criminal can be seen posing on YouTube wielding two handguns and promoting his rap music.

    The Telegraph reports that the page administrators shut it down within an hour of being contacted and refused to comment.
    When contacted by the outlet, Facebook stressed that ads, posts or pages encouraging people smuggling were banned from the platform, and claimed it would have taken down the page if its administrators had not already “unpublished”.

    A response from the Home Office to the report pledged zero tolerance to any abuse of the immigration system:

    “We are clear that anyone found to be deliberately disrupting enforcement should feel the full force of the law. Social media companies have a responsibility to prevent illegal activity on their platforms. Our Online Harms White Paper proposes a duty on companies to tackle illegal activity on their platforms, including organised immigration crime.”

    Albanian migrants on board the White Scanner being rescued in the English Channel. Operation Sugate later linked it to a people trafficking gang
    © Photo : National Crime Agency
    Albanian migrants on board the White Scanner being rescued in the English Channel. Operation Sugate later linked it to a people trafficking gang

    According to the UK National Crime Agency, Albanian crime gangs have come to dominate the cocaine market in Britain, drawing on illegal immigrants from the country’s remote, mountainous north where poverty is rife.

    “The threat faced from Albanian crime groups is significant. London is their primary hub but they are established across the UK,” said an NCA spokesman.

    NCA supposedly deployed six officers to Albania, with a spokesman adding: “We work closely with Albanian authorities and others in the region to combat key threats to the UK.”

     

     

     

    Related:

    UK Teenager’s Killer Jailed For Life But Why Were Police Not Given Access to His Facebook Page?
    'Kicks and Punches': 300 German Police Officers Attacked Trying to Deport Migrants in 2018
    Facebook Bans UK Right-Wing Groups: British National Party, EDL & Britain First
    Under Fire: Facebook Pays Leading UK Newspaper for Positive Media Coverage
    Mediterranean Migrant Deaths Reach 840 This Year - International Organisation for Migration
    Tags:
    UK National Crime Agency (NCA), United Kingdom, United Kingdom, drugs, people smugglers, UK Home Office, migrants, Migrants, migrants, Albanian, Albania, albanians, Facebook, facebook, Facebook
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sara Sampaio poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on 8 November 2018 in New York City.
    Behind the Scenes: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as You’ve Never Seen It Before
    Donald Trump keeps picking trade fights with China and expressing the utmost confidence that nothing can possibly go wrong.
    Currency Manipulation & Aid Misappropriation
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse