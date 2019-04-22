Over 30 Migrants Picked Up by UK Border Force Crossing English Channel - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As many as 36 migrants trying to cross the English Channel in boats have been intercepted by the UK Border Force and Royal National Lifeboat Institution vessels, Sky News reported on Monday.

Three groups of migrants, who said they were Iranian and Iraqi, are being interviewed by UK immigration officials after being taken ashore, the Sky News broadcaster reported.

A UK Home Office spokesperson was quoted as saying by the TV channel that "anyone crossing the Channel in a small boat is taking a huge risk with their life and the lives of their children."

© REUTERS / Toby Melville UK Home Secretary Questions Whether Migrants Are 'Genuine' Asylum Seekers

READ MORE: EU Court Wants London to Take Back Migrants Entering Bloc via UK Amid Brexit

The flow of irregular migrants trying to reach the United Kingdom intensified last year, with strengthened patrols of the UK border force having been deployed in the area.

READ MORE: Libyan PM Warns EU About Almost Million of Potential Migrants, Echoes Gaddafi