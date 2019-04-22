Over 30 Migrants Picked Up by UK Border Force Crossing English Channel - Reports

Three groups of migrants, who said they were Iranian and Iraqi, are being interviewed by UK immigration officials after being taken ashore, the Sky News broadcaster reported.
A UK Home Office spokesperson was quoted as saying by the TV channel that "anyone crossing the Channel in a small boat is taking a huge risk with their life and the lives of their children."
The flow of irregular migrants trying to reach the United Kingdom intensified last year, with strengthened patrols of the UK border force having been deployed in the area.
