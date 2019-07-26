EU-US Tensions Have Prompted Trump Administration to Push Lawsuits Against Cuba – FRFI Writer

Protests took place near Hyde Park following news that US oil and gas giant ExxonMobil opened lawsuits against the Republic of Cuba in early May to extort millions of dollars, with the Trump administration launching fresh attacks against the socialist state through financial means.

Will Harney, writer for Fight Racism! Fight Imperialism! explained on the anniversary of Cuba’s 26 July liberation movement how the lawsuit intends to increase pressure on Cuba, as well as the history behind the illegal economic blockade on Cuba.

SPUTNIK: ExxonMobil has brought its lawsuits worth $280m against two Cuban state-owned enterprises. What is the legal justification behind them and what is politically motivating this corporation to sue the Cuban government?

Will Harney: There’s no real legal justification and the lawsuits are based on a previously dormant bill, Title III of the Helms-Burton Act 1996, which was partially suspended after being passed.

However, the Trump administration lifted the suspension in May this year, with Title III allowing US individuals and companies to sue Cuban enterprises in federal courts, as well as anyone that ‘traffics’ property nationalised by Cuba after the country’s armed struggle in 1959 against former President US-backed dictator Fulgencio Batista.

On 26 July 1953, Fidel Castro led the attacks on the Moncada Barracks in Santiago - the beginning of the 26 July movement, which successfully overthrew the US-backed dictator Batista on 1 January 1959. Following the Revolution, the barracks were converted into a primary school. pic.twitter.com/xvCwZcR6hj — CubaSolidarity (@CubaSolidarity) July 26, 2019

Individuals and companies claiming to have property confiscated by Havana, either owned or supposedly inherited, would be permitted by the US to take legal action against Cuba and those trading with the Cuban state.

ExxonMobil (Esso in the UK) launched lawsuits on 3 May against two Cuban state-owned oil companies for using refineries and other assets previously owned by Standard Oil, Exxon’s predecessor, that are now under Cuban state control.

Before 1959, Cuba had been colonised by the US and ruled by several corrupt governments and US-backed dictatorships. Oil facilities were operated to enrich wealthy owners of US corporations like Standard Oil, but after capitalism was overthrown in Cuba, these were nationalised and held commonly by Cubans under socialism.

Cuba does not recognise US Federal court lawsuits against its state enterprises, as it is a violation of its national sovereignty and show of imperial arrogance that the US officials should pass laws on Cuba’s resources, government and civil society as the Helms-Burton Act does, which not only contains provisions for such lawsuits, but orchestrates regime change in favour of restoring US political control over Cuba.

SPUTNIK: What should the average reader know about former US president John F Kennedy's role in the Helms-Burton Act?

Will Harney: The blockade against Cuba, where the US severely restricts Havana’s foreign trade and has cost the Caribbean nation $133bn over roughly 60 years, according to UN officials, was expanded under the Kennedy administration by presidential decree from 1961 to 1963.

The Act, named after US politicians Jesse Helms and Dan Burton, codified the Kennedy administration’s proclamations into law to expand economic warfare against Cuba.

Today we expanded the #Cuba Restricted List to ensure U.S. funds don’t support Cuban human rights abuses on the island and in #Venezuela. https://t.co/OU5SgSCfFz — Department of State (@StateDept) July 26, 2019

Title III faced sharp condemnation from European countries as it would affect their trade with Cuba, and to avoid a diplomatic crisis, US officials agreed to suspend Title III every six months.

But as rivalry between the US and European Union intensified, the Trump administration decided to lift the suspensions despite protests from the EU, which has been blocking regulations in place intended to protect European companies from Helms-Burton lawsuits—likely the reason no companies based outside the US or Cuba have been sued to date.

SPUTNIK: Are there any international laws that grant nations the right to self-determination, including the nationalisation of corporate assets from other countries? In which cases is this possible?

Will Harney: To my understanding, there are many precedence of countries nationalising foreign-owned industries provided they compensate the former owners, including UN Resolution 1803.

Cuba itself did reach compensation agreements with nations such as the UK, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, France, Spain and others for properties nationalised in the ‘50s and ‘60s.

Assuming the Cuban revolution would be short-lived, the US refused talks on compensation from Havana, instead choosing the path of war by attempting to suppress Cuba’s revolutionary by any means. 60 years later, they are falsely demanding compensation to push the Cuban economy into crisis, with Title III being used to increase the already considerable legal and financial risk to companies investing in Cuba.

NEWS: I'm joining @RepTomEmmer & @SenatorLeahy to introduce a bipartisan bill that would restore the right of all American citizens to travel freely to #Cuba. More on my website here: https://t.co/ojZpYvCJKZ pic.twitter.com/JXM005oJdd — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) July 26, 2019​

Article 1 of the UN Charter upholds the “principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples”, but this principle is regularly flouted by nations such as the US, Britain and the EU.

As the wealth of these nations depends to a great extent on their ability to plunder and exploit other nations, we see that war, terrorism, assassinations, coups, political interference and ecological ruin are utilised by imperialism to defend the interests of capital.

SPUTNIK: Why is your organisation campaigning or highlighting this case? What kind of responses have you received from onlookers or participants?

Will Harney: Our organisation, the Revolutionary Communist Group, has fought in solidarity with socialist Cuba for decades, in particular through our ‘Rock Around the Blockade’ campaign.

We hold Cuba up as an exemplary society leading the way to help construct socialism, and report on the country in every issue of our newspaper to show that any attack on the country must be equated as an attack on the working class and struggle for socialism internationally.

Cuba to train 40 Zongo medical students yearly https://t.co/BwhkSdigaW pic.twitter.com/UwBJF5I8L4 — Pulse Ghana (@PulseGhana) July 26, 2019

We have led past campaigns against Bacardi Rum for sponsoring anti-Cuban propaganda and terrorism, as well as PayPal, who confiscated money raised for Cuba solidarity movements as an extraterritorial application of the blockade.

We will expose and oppose any individual or company operating in the UK attempting to sue the Cuban state, and encourage others to do so. We also recognise Cuba’s efforts in leading the world in sustainable development during our times of environmental crisis, as well as their struggle against ExxonMobil, a company sued by the state of New York for misleading shareholders over climate change, which represents a struggle against imperialism.

Public reactions have also been nearly uniformly supportive, and the challenge is not to persuade but inform others. Most are shocked after learning about Cuba’s achievement or the devastating US blockade, namely due to mainstream media’s de facto blackout. The same class interests behind the Helms-Burton lawsuit are also behind the indifference in mainstream media that refuse to report on it.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.