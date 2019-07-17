Register
03:44 GMT +317 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    South Korean merchants attend a rally to denounce Japanese government's decision on export to South Korea in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul

    Seoul Domestic Economy Issue is 'Fertile Environment' for Spat with Tokyo Over North Korea - Pundit

    © AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The crisis between Japan and South Korea has moved on to a new level. Seoul responded to Japanese sanctions by accusing Tokyo of supplying Pyongyang with sanctioned strategic goods, including hydrogen fluoride.

    The seriousness of the statement can be seen on the backdrop of an earlier instance of the possible sale of this substance by the South to the North, which resulted in Japan imposing trade sanctions on South Korea.

    Konstantin Asmolov, a leading researcher at the Centre for Korean Studies at the Institute of Far Eastern Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IFES RAS) has shared his insight on the situation.

    “I admit that left forces in South Korean President Moon’s entourage could have resorted to smuggling to Pyongyang. But I can hardly believe that someone in Japan has decided to benefit from trade with the country’s ideological enemy. This is just another war of words in the trade crisis”.

    At the same time, the South Korean Yonhap Agency clarified that Japan allegedly committed the offences in 1996, as well as in 2002 and 2008. According to the expert, these time references make Seoul’s charges absurd.

    “This is an old story. At the time, there wasn't a tough sanctions policy against Pyongyang. North Korea was not yet an established nuclear power. Japan, on the other hand, blamed South Korea for supplying strategic goods to North Korea at a time when they were under UN sanctions. In addition, the Japanese supplies, which Seoul refers to, couldn't have been made by the Japanese government and authorities, but only with the help of the General Association of Korean Residents in Japan. Seoul has found this information and is now using it as an argument against Japanese sanctions. They say that Tokyo itself has violated the sanctions regime against North Korea”.

    It’s believed that the economies of Japan and South Korea are very much interdependent, so the crisis in relations between the two countries will soon be resolved. However, Konstantin Asmolov is more pessimistic about that:

    “Before World War I, analysts also thought that European economies were so dependent on each other that no one would go to war. However, it turned out quite differently. Looking back, you realise that the tensions between Seoul and Tokyo began in 2017, if not earlier. Anti-Japanese has become an integral part of South Korea’s state ideology, when in any incomprehensible situation they blame Japanese colonial heritage, demanding incessant repentance. And if the Japanese repent, they pay too little for their repentance. South Korean President Moon Jae-in is now being forced to raise his own ratings, as the South Korean economy is not doing as well as he’d like. This is a fertile environment for accusing Japan of all manners of offences. It’s clear that it is a constant and habitual irritant for Tokyo, but for the first time, the Japanese have decided to respond with sanctions”.

    In 2019, tensions between Japan and South Korea escalated due to the claims by South Koreans against Japan’s militaristic past, in particular, the occupation of Korea during the Second World War. The situation was particularly aggravated by Korea’s demand to make “sincere” apologies to “comfort women", and by a dispute over compensation for South Koreans who were forced to work for Japanese firms in wartime.

    Recall that the Supreme Court of South Korea ruled that Japan’s Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal had to pay compensation.

    Since the company had refused to comply with the ruling, the court sanctioned the confiscation of its assets in South Korea. In response, Tokyo said it would tighten restrictions on the export of three materials that are crucial for modern consumer electronics.

    As the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has repeatedly stated, the 1965 agreement between Japan and South Korea regarding the normalisation of relations provided for a $300 million payment on the part of the Japanese, with an additional $200 million provided as loans.

    Thus, according to Japan, all claims for compensation regarding property and the rights of individuals and legal entities should be considered finally settled.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Konstantin Asmolov and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Seoul, Pyongyang to Discuss Joint March at 2020 Tokyo Olympics - Reports
    Seoul Posts Its Own Radar Row Clip, Urges Tokyo to Apologise for 'Warping Facts'
    Kiss & Make Up: US Admiral Tells Seoul, Tokyo to End Diplomatic Row
    Bad Blood Between Tokyo, Seoul Remains, Hampers US-Japan-S.Korea Ties - Scholars
    Tags:
    economy, sanctions, spat, Japan, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A young woman poses for pictures by a Novosibirsk energy plant's ash dump site - nicknamed the local Maldives - on 11 July 2019.
    'Russian Maldives': Odd Lake in Siberia Sparks Selfie Craze
    No Fun in Area 51
    No Fun in Area 51
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse