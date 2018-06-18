Tokyo Opposes Seoul’s Military Drills in Disputed Liancourt Rocks Area

TOKYO (Sputnik) – The Japanese government expressed protest on Monday over South Korea holding its regular military exercise in the area of the disputed Liancourt Rocks, known as Dokdo or Tokto in Korean, and Takeshima in Japanese.

"This is absolutely unacceptable, given our position concerning the sovereignty of Takeshima. This is very upsetting," the Japanese government said as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

The agency reported that Tokyo had requested Seoul via diplomatic channels to abandon the drills, which start on Monday.

READ MORE: Trump Seeks to Keep South Korea, Japan Allies Out of North Korea Talks – Reports

© AFP 2018 / JUNG YEON-JE Japan Defense Chief Warns Against Rewarding North Korea for Willingness to Talk

According to the South Korean Yonhap news agency, P-3 Orion maritime patrol aircraft, Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, F-15K destroyers and other military equipment are engaged in Seoul’s two-day drills. During the exercise, held by the South Korean forces twice a year since 1986, marine corps are deployed on the Liancourt Rocks.

The Liancourt Rocks have been administered by South Korea since 1954, but Japan has been disputing Seoul’s sovereignty over the territory due to historical reasons.