Register
05:45 GMT +319 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The opening of the flagship installation, Majlis Qatar, in Moscow's Gorky Park

    Football at Risk If Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Bid Proven Corrupt - Sports Lawyer

    © Sputnik / Valery Melnikov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The former president of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), Michel Platini, was detained Tuesday in a Paris suburb as part of a corruption probe into Qatar gaining the right to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup. After hours of questioning Platini was released without charges.

    Early on Wednesday, Platini's lawyer William Bourdon said that he had been released without charge, adding that there has been "a lot of fuss over nothing", according to AFP. However, local media reported that Platini, 63, looked drawn as he left the police anti-corruption office in Nanterre in the western Paris on Wednesday.

    Sports lawyer Dr. Gregory Ioannidis has commented on the issue.

    Sputnik: Former UEFA President Michel Platini was taken into custody earlier on Tuesday over his role in awarding the 2022 FIFA World Cup to Qatar. In your view, how justified are these allegations? What’s your personal view on this situation? 

    Gregory Ioannidis: It is too early to express an opinion as there is a criminal investigation underway and there is no reference to the evidence, if any, that is in the hands of the relevant law enforcement agencies.

    Every accused is presumed innocent (until proven otherwise) and the same applies to Mr Platini. Much would depend on the actual role of Mr Platini, if any, in the award of the World Cup to Qatar. This is very much a fact-based exercise.

    All UEFA and FIFA officials are obliged not to put themselves in a position where there is a conflict of interest, they must not accept bribes and they must not bring the sport into disrepute.

    Similarly, reference must also be made to the French sports law, which is quite explicit in terms of acts of sports corruption.

    Sputnik: There were also allegations that Qatar had bribed FIFA executives. Is it so? How can these claims influence the future of the World Cup? 

    Gregory Ioannidis:  As before, any allegations must be supported by evidence and the probity of the evidence must be tested in a court of law.

    If it is proven, then obviously the sport of football will fall into great depths of disrepute, as these officials have been entrusted to safeguard the sport and its different stakeholders.

    Sputnik: The awarding of the 2022 FIFA World Cup to Qatar was surrounded by controversy as many doubted that Qatar was the right choice for a host country due to its limited football history. What’s your take on this rhetoric? 

    Gregory Ioannidis:  I do not agree with such a view. On the contrary, countries that had no exposure previously must be given events like the world cup.

    If they are in a position to organise it effectively, they have the resources and the bidding process was transparent and fair, they should not be excluded.

    Sputnik: FIFA has also been in the centre of several corruption scandals. What changes should be made inside the organization? 

    Gregory Ioannidis: FIFA has produced significant steps towards catharsis in the last few years, but I agree more steps need to be taken.

    It has always been my view that self-regulation needs to walk in tandem with external regulation and those in charge of governing bodies such as FIFA need to be independent.

    You obviously need people with knowledge of the game, but all their actions need to be audited and monitored by outside/external organisations, who would ensure, transparency, equality, fairness and consistency.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Gregory Ioannidis and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    FIFA Accuses Former Officials of Attempting to Discredit Organization
    FIFA President Says Option Exists for Hosting Some World Cup Games Outside Qatar
    FIFA Bans Ex-Head of Brazilian Football Federation for Life Over Bribery
    Tags:
    Michel Platini, Qatar, FIFA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Fireballs to the Heart of Mordor: Best Astronomy Photographs on Display in London
    All ICE, No Human Rights
    All ICE, No Human Rights
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse