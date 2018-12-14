FIFA President Says Option Exists for Hosting Some World Cup Games Outside Qatar

"Is it feasible to do it only in Qatar? Difficult, probably. Is it feasible to have a few games being played in neighbouring countries? Well, maybe this is an option," he told reporters.
But he assured reporters he would not be bound by any political considerations, adding "we are in football, we are not in politics."
READ MORE: Man City Football Club Slams Reports on Breaching FIFA Fair Play as ‘Organized'
He also said he did not see any impact of Qatar’s blockade by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates on its preparations for the games.
Qatar won the bid to host the World Cup in 2010 when there were only 32 football teams vying to participate. FIFA is now considering increasing that number to 48 teams.
All comments
Show new comments (0)