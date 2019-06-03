Register
16:21 GMT +303 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A man walks inside a conference room used for meetings between military commanders of China and India, at the Indian side of the Indo-China border at Bumla, in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, November 11, 2009

    China's Warning to US has Hidden Message for India as Well - Analyst

    © REUTERS / Adnan Abidi/File Photo
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Invoking President Abraham Lincoln while deliberating upon the “One China” policy, Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe has conveyed a strong message, not only to the US but all the countries in the region, including India, says an Indian defence analyst.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): China's defence minister has warned the US, and told ASEAN, that China has the political will to stand up to the US. The message for India is that its 90,000-sq. km Arunachal Pradesh will be reunified with China, says Pravin Sawhney, a senior Defence Analyst. Sawhney is also the author of ‘Dragon on Our Doorstep- Managing China Through Military Power'.

    Indian army soldiers walk along the line of control at the Indo China border in Bumla at an altitude of 15,700 feet (4,700 meters) above sea level in Arunachal Pradesh, India. (File)
    © AP Photo / Anupam Nath
    Indian PM's Visit to State of Arunachal Pradesh Irks China
    On 2 June, Chinese Minister Wei criticised the US for its policy with regard to Taiwan and for naval operations in the disputed South China Sea, and conveyed that China would "fight to the end" inf anyone tried to split China from Taiwan.
    "American friends told me that Abraham Lincoln was the greatest American president because he led the country to victory in the Civil War and prevented the secession of the US," Wei said at the Shangri-La Dialogue, a security conference in Singapore.
    "The US is indivisible, and so is China. China must be and will be reunified," he added.

    READ MORE:High Level Chinese Military Delegation in India to Implement Wuhan Promise
    Sawhney observed that China will not accede to its decades-old claim on Arunachal Pradesh, which it calls "South Tibet".

    "Not in the near future, it simply hangs like the Sword of Damocles," Sawhney replied when asked if we can see any Chinese push in the near future.

    This can be evident from the remark by the Chinese Foreign Ministry in February this year in which it agitated over visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Arunachal Pradesh.

    READ MORE:China's Envoy to India Compares Two States’ Border Issues to Family Quarrels
    Mentioning the improvement in bilateral relations following the Wuhan summit, China urged India to respect the interests and concerns of the Chinese side and "refrain from any action that may lead to the escalation of disputes or complicate the boundary question."

    (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.)

    Related:

    India Joins First-Ever Joint Naval Drill in Contested South China Sea
    Post-Masood Azhar, China Hopes For Quid Pro Quo From India at BRI
    China Deploys Troops Near India-Pak Border to Safeguard CPEC Projects - Reports
    India to Build Over 100 Blast Pens for Jets Near China, Pakistan - Reports
    Tags:
    disputed territories, reunification, border, ASEAN, President XiJinping, Narendra Modi, Arunachal Pradesh, India, China, Taiwan, Tibet
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tokyo Through the Lens of Tom Blachford
    Yesterday's Tomorrow: Tokyo's Neon Splendor Through Lens of Tom Blachford
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse