China's Warning to US has Hidden Message for India as Well - Analyst

Invoking President Abraham Lincoln while deliberating upon the “One China” policy, Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe has conveyed a strong message, not only to the US but all the countries in the region, including India, says an Indian defence analyst.

New Delhi (Sputnik): China's defence minister has warned the US, and told ASEAN, that China has the political will to stand up to the US. The message for India is that its 90,000-sq. km Arunachal Pradesh will be reunified with China, says Pravin Sawhney, a senior Defence Analyst. Sawhney is also the author of ‘Dragon on Our Doorstep- Managing China Through Military Power'.

On 2 June, Chinese Minister Wei criticised the US for its policy with regard to Taiwan and for naval operations in the disputed South China Sea, and conveyed that China would "fight to the end" inf anyone tried to split China from Taiwan."American friends told me that Abraham Lincoln was the greatest American president because he led the country to victory in the Civil War and prevented the secession of the US," Wei said at the Shangri-La Dialogue, a security conference in Singapore."The US is indivisible, and so is China. China must be and will be reunified," he added.

Sawhney observed that China will not accede to its decades-old claim on Arunachal Pradesh, which it calls "South Tibet".

"Not in the near future, it simply hangs like the Sword of Damocles," Sawhney replied when asked if we can see any Chinese push in the near future.



This can be evident from the remark by the Chinese Foreign Ministry in February this year in which it agitated over visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Arunachal Pradesh.

Mentioning the improvement in bilateral relations following the Wuhan summit, China urged India to respect the interests and concerns of the Chinese side and "refrain from any action that may lead to the escalation of disputes or complicate the boundary question."

