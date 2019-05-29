Register
03:05 GMT +329 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Prototypes of border wall sit behind the bars of the current border wall, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, seen from Tijuana, Mexico

    US Border Wall Fundraiser Leader: We Received Death Threats Against Our Team

    © AP Photo / Gregory Bull
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 60

    USAF veteran Brian Kolfage, who began a GoFundMe fundraiser that raised $22 million for partial construction of a wall along the US - Mexico border wall spoke about this project and US immigration policy.

    A private group that has raised over $22 million for partial construction of a wall along the US’ Southern border announced that the first section of the wall was completed in three days near the Texas-New Mexico border with a post on their Facebook page on Monday.

    We Build The Wall, a group founded by a triple amputee USAF veteran Brian Kolfage, began a GoFundMe fundraiser in December 2018, just days before the US government shut down. Now, according to a series of social media posts on Monday, the group has started construction on private property in New Mexico and has already announced the completion of the first section.

    Their announcement comes days after a federal judge blocked President Donald Trump from tapping into billions of Defence Department funds for his administration's wall construction efforts. Sputnik spoke to Brian Kolfage about this project and US immigration policy.

    Workers build a border fence in a private property located in the limits of the US States of Texas and New Mexico taken from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico on May 26, 2019.
    © AFP 2019 / HERIKA MARTÍNEZ
    Campaigners Announce They're Building Their Own Wall on US-Mexico Border After Getting Millions in Donations (VIDEO)
    Sputnik: How did you come up with the idea of starting the construction in New Mexico and why do you consider it to be so important for America?

    Brian Kolfage: This plan was originally started in December in frustration because we were promised as American citizens border security for a very long time, over 30 years about. And it seems our politicians were not taking it seriously. And the Democrats were about to take control of power here in the United States in January. And I thought maybe I can make a difference, maybe I can do something that brings the spotlight back on this border security and the wall. And I created the GoFundMe and it went viral and everyone started giving money and it is snowballing now. And instead of giving money to the government, which we learned we cannot do, we would just build a wall ourselves and then give the wall to the government which we can do. And we followed that promise to our donors and we got the job done.

    Sputnik: Who was mostly donating to your campaign?

    Brian Kolfage: The American citizens were donating. Most of them are Trump supporters and some of them aren’t Trump supporters. Some of them are just Americans who said they believe in border security. They don’t support the president but they do support border security. And they see the crisis that is going on our Southern border. And frankly, the American news, the American media isn’t covering as they should be. But there are a slight few people that realise what is going on.

    Sputnik: How much does it cost to build your stretch of the wall?

    Brian Kolfage: To build that part of the wall is between 6 to 8 million dollars. To build […] a lot of that cost was actually because it went up a mountain. And the US Army Corps of Engineers which basically overseeing the government law project. They told this landowner who owns the property that he couldn’t have a border wall, probably the government, because it was too difficult to build and it would be impossible. But that is where we came in and we showed the government that it is not impossible and you can build a border wall there. And this area that where we built at, border patrols told us that it was one of the worst areas on the entire 2000 mile border for smuggling drugs, for smuggling illegal aliens and also human smuggling and sex slaves. So this little hole, we have patched it and we are going to keep doing this and patching more holes along the border with donations.

    US Senator Lindsey Graham
    © AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill
    Senator Graham Unveils Proposal to Tackle Humanitarian Crisis at US Border
    Sputnik: When are you going to finish this part of the wall?

    Brian Kolfage: This part of the wall will be finished within the next couple of days.

    Sputnik: Do you expect any opposition to your construction works?

    Brian Kolfage: Yes, there is a lot of opposition. For one, we have the cartels, the Mexican cartels across the border, who we are cutting off their routes. So we have received many death threats against our team. There is also the political opposition, individuals who just want to stop what we are doing. If they learn where we build at before we actually start building, they will come down there and chain themselves up to our construction equipment and they will try to wreak havoc on what we are doing and stop it.

    Sputnik: Has there been any reaction to your initiative from local authorities or the White House?

    Brian Kolfage: No. There has been a lot of support from the local authorities. They are thankful. They were thanking. We have received messages. They are sick of the crime, they are sick of their properties being stolen. And the local police and the border patrol agents they are very, very supportive.

    Sputnik: What about local citizens, just locals?

    Brian Kolfage: Yes, the locals – we haven’t received any complaints. Really I am not seeing anything directly complaining to us. I have reports of people — I don’t know if they are local or not – but there are American citizens who want to rip the wall down that we built. But for the most part, it has been pretty positive.

    Prototypes of border wall sit behind the bars of the current border wall, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, seen from Tijuana, Mexico
    © AP Photo / Gregory Bull
    DoD Reallocates $1.5Bln From Afghan, Other Sources to Fund US-Mexico Border Wall
    Sputnik: What do you think of Democratic resistance to the wall which President Trump promised to build during his election campaign?

    Brian Kolfage: I think it is their right. This is the United States of America and everyone has a right. We believe in freedom. And I fought in the military and lost my legs. And that is their right to have to not like it, they can. I mean that is what this country is about. And I think if they don’t like it — that is fine. If they want to introduce something of their own, you know, I can not like it as well. But I think if we are doing something right and they don’t like it, it shows that this is a very important subject in the United States right now. I think it brings the conversation to the issue of we have a crisis going on. And it keeps it in the spotlight because there is a big crisis that we are seeing across the globe of migration, immigrants.

    That is an issue that we have to deal with as citizens of any country. And it is time that our president and our leaders start putting the people over countries first and foremost because we have a lot of issues of homelessness. We have veterans, who fought in wars, who are homeless and we are not taking care of those people. And we are putting people who are not even citizens in front of them. And I think every country needs to take care of their own citizens first.

    The views and opinions expressed by Brian Kolfage are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    DoD Reallocates $1.5Bln From Afghan, Other Sources to Fund US-Mexico Border Wall
    DoD: US Army Engineers Issue $789Mln Contract for Mexico Border Wall Replacement
    First Contracts for US-Mexican Border Wall May Be Awarded This Week - Reports
    The Wall: Cracks Deepening in US Admin. Over Trump's Tough Border Policy – Prof.
    Tags:
    border wall, US Air Force, Brian Kolfage, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Queen of Great Power Participants in Bolivia
    Bolivia's Way to Party: Country Finds Queen of Great Power to Lead Festivities
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse