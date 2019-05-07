Failed Venezuela Coup 'Example of US Intervention in Latin America' – Campaigner

Reuters reported on Monday, citing senior US administration sources, that VP Pence is set to deliver a speech with a call to the Venezuelan military to turn against Nicolas Maduro. Sputnik spoke with Jorge Martin from Hands Off Venezuela, a lobby group with the goal of countering the anti-Caracas "US-funded propaganda campaign" in Western states.

Sputnik: Will the US be able to make the military turn against Maduro?

Jorge Martin: So far they have tried very hard and haven’t succeeded very much, they haven’t had any major defections from the military towards Guaido; who is the self-appointed President backed by Washington.

Last week when they attempted a military coup they also failed miserably, but at that time it seems that they have managed to get at least one important military officer on side, who is the head of the secret service, who was involved in the coup and who has now gone missing.

It seems that the efforts are escalating, but the results are not as easy as they were expected to be.

Sputnik: Is the US interest in Venezuela purely due to imperialism?

The people should decide who the President of Venezuela is, are the people of Venezuela and they went to the polls exactly one year ago, and they elected Maduro. A section of the opposition decided to boycott, another section decided to participate, and it’s clear that it’s not the business of Trump or anyone in Washington, Bolton, and Pompeo to decide who the President of Venezuela is.

This is imperialism and there are probably three main reasons why the United States is interested in Venezuela. One is oil obviously; Venezuela has the largest proven reserves of oil anywhere in the world, two is to put an end to the Bolivarian revolution. They’ve been trying to do that for the past twenty years, due to the threat of an example from a government that at its peak, was using massive amounts of money from oil revenues for health, education and housing for the population, and this is something that the US sees as a threat.

Number three; would be to send a clear message to all the countries in the region that they cannot step out of line, and this is also a direct threat to the Cuban revolution.

On top of all of this; there are also domestic interests that Trump might have in pursuing this line, as he wants to secure support from Florida Republicans, Cuban Americans, and Venezuelan Americans for the 2020 elections.

This is very clearly an example of US imperialist intervention in Latin America, a region which they consider their backyard.

