04:46 GMT +327 March 2019
    US military instructors arrive in Ukraine

    Analysts: CIA-Ukraine Collaboration Against Russia is Part of US Puppet Playbook

    © Sputnik / Stringer
    Opinion
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - CIA collaboration with the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) is part of the standard US playbook that calls for working with local client states to undermine and even spark conflicts with adversaries like Russia, analysts told Sputnik.

    On Monday, a former SBU employee, Vasil Prozorov, told reporters in Moscow that CIA officers are in Kiev and often visit the SBU to plan operations.

    Prozorov said at his press conference that UK and US experts had been training an SBU counterintelligence unit that was allegedly responsible for regular acts of terrorism and sabotage in eastern Ukraine.

    Preparing for War with Russia

    It has been part of the CIA playbook to use client states to do preliminary work in weakening the political systems of declared enemies, former US Army Major Todd Pierce, a lawyer and historian, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    "It is consistent practice and has been well documented over the years that the CIA is directly involved in subverting any country whom the US has begun to target as the ‘enemy'". Pierce said. "It would therefore be consistent with past practice to train Ukrainians both for their fighting skills, but also to be coordinated with US forces".

    READ MORE: CIA Closely Monitored Ukraine in 2014 – Putin

    Russia has been designated as an enemy in the US national security strategy, Pierce observed, but the United States will try to blame Moscow for any conflict.

    An Ukrainian soldier guards members of the Pro-Russian forces, who are prisoners-of-war, during prisoners exchange near the town of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2014
    © AP Photo / Darko Vojinovic
    Learning From the Best: Ukraine Hiding CIA-Style Torture Chambers From the West
    "Although, we would frame it that we are acting in ‘self-defense,’ as we framed it with Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen, and Venezuela… the CIA goal would be to prepare forces capable of waging offensive operations within Russian territory", he said.

    Beginning with low-intensity conflict operations including information warfare to condition the battlefield, Pierce explained, is the "American way of war".

    "This has been the way the US has triggered and conducted all its wars since the end of World War II, most notoriously in North Vietnam with Oplan-34A where we sent saboteurs into North Vietnam before the Gulf of Tonkin incident, which likely triggered it in the confusion created," he said. "Elements of the US government have been engaged in fomenting unrest in Russia’s former territories to bring them under US influence, such as with Georgia and Ukraine".

    Pierce said the practice to encircle Russia goes back decades under nearly every US administration since the 90s.

    "A clandestine war to encircle Russia can in fact be attributed to the Clinton administration with what went on in Yugoslavia after the collapse of the Soviet Union", he said.

    Currently, tensions with Russia were being heightened for US geopolitical purposes, Pierce observed.

    READ MORE: 'Shadow CIA': West Close to Make Concessions to Russia Over Ukraine, Syria

    This presented "the always present danger of a miscalculation triggering a war, with Ukraine right in the middle of it, with even the risk of a ‘localized’ nuclear conflagration present should a military clash with Russia be triggered", he said.

    Former CIA officer Larry Johnson, a member of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS), also told Sputnik that it would be common operational practice for CIA officials to visit SBU operatives in their own buildings.

    US Puppet State

    Former Canadian diplomat Patrick Armstrong, Ottawa’s former charge d’affaires in Moscow said the latest reports showed how dependent Ukraine had been on Washington since the democratically-elected government of President Viktor Yanukovych had been toppled in Kiev in 2014.

    he Russian envoy to the Organization for the Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Andrei Kelin, on Monday once again urged the United States to disclose the satellite imagery that was taken over eastern Ukraine at the time of the Malaysian Boeing crash.
    © Sputnik / Andrei Stenin
    Ex-CIA Analyst: Ukraine, Malaysia, Netherlands Conspiring to Hide Truth on MH17 Crash
    The latest reports provided "further evidence that post-Maidan Ukraine is not an independent country", Armstrong said.

    Pierce said the new reports concerning the close and ongoing CIA-SBU cooperation should have a significant impact on the upcoming Ukrainian national vote.

    "This revelation should have an impact on presidential elections in Ukraine as their sovereignty is being given over to the US in the name of defending them against Russia", he said.

    READ MORE: Two US Citizens Released by E Ukraine Militia Have Links to CIA – DPR Head

    Ukraine’s presidential election will be held on 31 March. The upcoming presidential election will see an unprecedented number of candidates for Ukraine — 39. According to the poll conducted by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology and published on Monday, comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy is projected to receive 32 percent of votes. Incumbent President Petro Poroshenko is expected to gain 17 percent of votes.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    influence, collaboration, impact, cooperation, Ukrainian Security Service (SBU), Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Vasil Prozorov, Todd Pierce, Larry Johnson, Patrick Armstrong, United States, Ukraine
    Votre message a été envoyé!
