Register
06:48 GMT +315 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Police officers and opposition supporters are seen on Maidan Nezalezhnosti square in Kiev, where clashes began between protesters and the police

    CIA Closely Monitored Ukraine in 2014 Putin

    © Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin
    Europe
    Get short URL
    117050

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said that CIA closely monitored Ukraine in 2014.

    Ukraine's gas transportation system
    © Sputnik/ Egor Aleyev
    Europe 'Unlikely' to Support Ukraine on Its Claims to Seize Russian Gas in Transit
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) closely monitored Ukraine in 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with US filmmaker Oliver Stone.

    "The CIA watched it [Ukraine] very closely. All you need is to look at how the events unfolded. After [then Ukrainian President Viktor] Yanukovych announced that he needed to postpone the signing of the economic association agreement with the European Union, nobody listened to why or for how long. Mass protests began at once," Putin said in an interview for Showtime's documentary series, the third part of which aired late Wednesday.

    "For sure, Yanukovych had not ordered to use weapons against the [Maidan] demonstrators. For that matter, western partners, including the US, asked me to exert influence on him to prevent him from giving such orders. We have been told: 'we do ask you to prevent the use of armed forces by Yanukovych. In turn, we promise that we will exert maximum efforts to make the opposition leave the squares and administrative buildings,'" Putin said.

    The Russian leader told Stone he had agreed with the soundness of the western proposal.

    "And as you know, President Yanukovych had not used armed forces. But he had also said that he could not behave in other manner, because he did not have the heart to sign any order to use weapons [against protesters]. I think that there could be snipers [behind the killings during the riots], who could use them… Only people, interested in escalation of the situation. I do not have information about the specific names [of such people], but pure logic gives us a hint," the president added.

    In 2013-2014, Kiev's Maidan square witnessed months of pro-European protests sparked by then Yanukovych's refusal to sign the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement. In February 2014, the government was toppled, while violent clashes with law enforcement officials claimed the lives of some 100 civilians. The current Ukrainian authorities blame Yanukovych for the deaths.

    Putin has dismissed the western media interpretation of 2014 events in Ukraine, saying its armed forces seized the Ukrainian presidential residence and then used claims that former President Viktor Yanukovych’s fled Ukraine as an excuse for their illegal actions, when in fact he was in power and in the country at the time.

    The broadcast of President Vladimir Putin's speech at the plenary meeting of the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Russia Cannot Implement Minsk Deal Unilaterally, Instead of Ukraine Leadership - Putin
    "Once he [Yanukovych] left for the second largest city in the country for domestic political events, armed people seized the president's residence. If the White House was captured in the United States, how would it be called? A coup or what? Do you think they came there to sweep the floor?" Putin said.

    The Russian president stressed that the events should be regarded as a coup as there was an assassination attempt on the Ukrainian general prosecutor, and one of his security guards was injured, while the presidential motorcade was shelled.

    "Of course everything could be distorted by using a monopoly right on media and fooling millions of people, but I think that what happened is clear to an objective observer … a coup did take place," Putin noted.

    The president underlined that Yanukovych tried to regain control of the country, but the threat of his assassination was too high at the time.

    "One day after that, he managed with our support to move to Crimea, which was part of Ukraine at the time. He was there for at least a week, hoping that there was a chance that the people, who signed the agreement [on settlement of political crisis in Ukraine, dated February 21, 2014] will try to settle the conflict in a civilized, democratic and legitimate manner. But it did not happen and then it became obvious that if he falls into their hands, they will simply kill him," Putin stressed.

    The four-part documentary series by Stone, called "The Putin Interviews," premiered on Monday night. The fourth and final episode will be aired on the television network on Thursday night.

    Vladimir Putin also said that Europe and the United States used public discontent in Ukraine in 2014 instead of clearing up what was actually going on.

    "Right after obtaining independence, more wild privatization and plundering of property, state property, lowering of the population' living standards began. Regardless the revolving door at the government, nothing changed in the life of an ordinary citizen. Of course, people got tired of tyranny, of the totally crazy corruption, the impoverishment of some and unscrupulous illicit enrichment of others," Putin said.

    Putin noted that, "people thought that joining the European Union in any format would rid them of that humiliating position in which they had been since the beginning of the 1990s until the present." Putin further said that, "this was the driving force for all the events."

    John Tefft of Va., arrives to testify before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 29, 2014, to be the new U.S. Ambassador to Russia
    © AP Photo/ Susan Walsh
    US Supports Normandy Format on Ukraine - Ambassador to Russia
    "We have held talks with the European Union on the terms of Russia's joining the WTO [World Trade Organization] for 17 years. Suddenly, it is announced that Ukraine and the European Union are signing a bilateral association agreement, the Ukrainian markets are getting fully open. Thus, the European Union kind of entered our territory with all its goods without any negotiations despite the principal agreements between us reached after 17 years of talks on joining the WTO," Putin pointed out.

    The Russian leader said Moscow had reacted to this and offered "to carry out negotiations with our European partners in the trilateral format." However, Russia's European partners "denied harshly" the proposal saying that "it is not your business at all," Putin explained.

    "Everything started from this. Our partners in Europe and the United States saddled this 'horse' of people's discontent. And instead of clearing up what is actually going on, they supported the coup d'etat," Putin said.

    The four-part documentary series by Stone, called as "The Putin Interviews," was filmed between July 2015 and February 2017. The series is aired by Showtime on June 12-15.

    Related:

    EU Split: How Russia and Ukraine Saved Eastern Europe From Migrants
    Lavrov: Russia to Introduce Visa Regime with Ukraine to 'Mirror' Kiev's Move
    Swedish Court Allows Re-Export of Russian Gas by Ukraine - Kiev
    If France Decides to Lift Anti-Russian Sanctions 'War in Ukraine Will End'
    Russia Ready for Substantial Dialogue With US on Ukrainian Crisis
    Ukraine’s Security Service Blocks Office of Russia’s IT Company Yandex in Odessa
    Tags:
    Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Oliver Stone, Victor Yanukovych, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum: The History of the First Earth Spaceport
    Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum: The History of the First Earth Spaceport
    Secret Service Trump Tapes Cartoon
    Tapes, Tapes, Tapes ... Why Does This Feel Familiar?
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok