Register
03:50 GMT +325 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Chinese national flag flutters in the wind in between a high-rise residential and office complex in Beijing, China. (File)

    China to Reduce Patent Review Time Amid Ongoing Opening of Economy

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    China is touting another round of reforms aimed at improving its patenting process in a bid to reassure foreign investors, improve intellectual property protections, and convince US officials to enter a bilateral free trade deal amid ongoing talks.

    Kristian Rouz — The Chinese government is rolling out new measures aimed at streamlining the patenting process, boosting intellectual property protections, and levelling the playing field for domestic and international companies.

    The announcement is seen as another step to reassure China's trading partners amid the ongoing US trade talks, and calls for a greater openness of the Chinese economy.

    An investor checks stock market prices at a securities firm in Fuyang, in eastern China's Anhui province
    © AFP 2019 / STR
    Chinese Premier Touts Rate Cuts to Back Economy, Sparks Specifics Speculation
    According to China's state-run Xinhua news agency, Beijing will reduce the time it takes to review patents by 15 percent this year, in a bid to support the development and implementation of breakthrough technologies.

    The move is also expected to bring down regulatory hurdles in China's tech sector, as the nation is seeking to develop a 5G network, and enhance the development and production of high-tech and digital equipment with a higher added value than consumer goods — which have been a key staple of Chinese exports over the past two decades.

    Meanwhile, experts say China has already achieved some progress on the path to improve its intellectual property protections. They say Beijing's latest announcements could make China's technology sector an even safer and more active environment.

    "The concept of patenting by Chinese companies became very prominent," Yukon Huang of the Washington, DC-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace said. "Better courts were created in the major cities like Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, only in the last four or five years, and more neutral courts are being created throughout China," he added.

    Beijing's latest plans come as US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are reportedly set to visit China yet again to advance bilateral trade talks. Regulatory changes pertaining to China's intellectual property and the technology sector have been a component of US attempts to strike a trade agreement with Beijing.

    For his part, Apple CEO Tim Cook also urged China to advance reforms in tech sector regulation and oversight, which could ease some of the concerns related to China's alleged forced technology transfer.

    The US Congress building is seen at dusk on the eve of a possible government shutdown as Congress battles out the budget in Washington, DC, September 30, 2013.
    © AFP 2019 / Mladen Antonov
    GOP to Fast-Track New Bill Cracking Down on 'Chinese Economic Espionage'
    READ MORE: China Provides $2 Billion Loan to Pakistan's Ailing Economy — Report

    "We encourage China to continue to open up, we see that as essential, not only for China to reach its full potential, but for the global economy to thrive," Cook said.

    The Apple CEO made his remarks at the China Development Forum in Beijing, saying changes in China's policies could help resolve its bitter trade stalemate with the US.

    Meanwhile, Xinhua also reported China would review reducing the time it takes to issue trademarks to less than 5 months. The move is expected to boost China's investment appeal, as international companies would be more inclined to do business in China amid looser regulatory standards. Chinese officials haven't provided further details regarding their plans.

    However, speaking at the 20th China Development Forum, the head of Beijing's National Intellectual Property Administration Gan Shaoning said the government would improve its oversight mechanisms related to technology and know-how.

    Gan also reiterated China's commitment to abandoning its decades-old rules that give preferential treatment to Chinese companies in comparison to their international counterparts.

    Air China Boeing 787-9
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Thomas Naas / B-7879
    Prof REVEALS What Economic Impact China’s Boeing 737 MAX Suspension Will Have
    Economists expect China's ongoing efforts to ease regulatory standards to lead to advances in the development in the nation's services sector, which has been falling behind amid the booming industrial production over the past two decades.

    READ MORE: Not ‘Possible' to ‘Decouple' Chinese, US Economies — Premier Li Keqiang

    "So liberalising foreign investment in these areas increases competition, and brings in the kinds of skills that China just really needs," Huang said. "It's a win-win for both sides."

    Experts believe Beijing's effort to reform the patenting process could also provide greater clarity to foreign investors on what to expect when doing business in China. However, such measures might prove insufficient, if China and the US fall short of reaching a trade agreement this year.

    Related:

    China Projects Slower Economic Growth Amid Harsh, Unpredictable Environment
    Trade War Cut US Soybean Exports to China 90% - Top USDA Economist
    Economist on US Tariffs: 'The Trade War Will Be Particularly Damaging for China'
    Viktor Orban and His Chinese Turn: Economic Benefits or “to Spite Brussels”?
    Tags:
    trade talks, review, patent, economy, sanctions, Robert Lighthizer, Tim Cook, China, United States, Beijing
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Crime That Won't Be Forgotten: 20th Anniversary of NATO Aggression in Yugoslavia
    Crime That Won't Be Forgotten: 20th Anniversary of NATO Aggression in Yugoslavia
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse