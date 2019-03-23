Register
15:17 GMT +323 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands as they deliver remarks before a dinner at Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem May 22, 2017

    Trump’s Golan Move Could ‘Lead to NATO’s Collapse' in the Long Run, PhD Claims

    © REUTERS / Ariel Schalit/Pool
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 30

    This week, President Trump announced that the time had come for the US to recognise Tel Aviv's claim to the Golan Heights following over 50 years of illegal occupation of the Syrian region by Israel following the 1967 Six Day War. Sputnik spoke with American writer Dr. E. Michael Jones to get a sense of what drove Trump to make his decision.

    Sputnik: What is your impression of the Golan Heights announcement, and the accompanying 'Deal of the Century' — this mysterious deal mentioned by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that no one seems to know anything about?

    E. Michael Jones: In his announcement [on the Golan Heights] with Mike Pompeo, Benjamin Netanyahu said this proves that America stands by Israel. This is on YouTube, it has 13,000 views, and if you want to know whether America stands by Israel, just start to read the comments. None of the comments are in favour of Israel. They are all [conveying the sentiment] that 'now we have the United States of Israel', 'America is selling out' and so on and so forth. So this is not the case. The American people are indifferent, and when they're not indifferent, they're hostile to the whole thing. 

    The question is: why is this happening now? The real reason is that you have two drowning men holding on to each other in the middle of a very big storm. The two drowning men here are Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu is on the verge of being indicted. He desperately needs some type of coup to get out of that mess. Donald Trump is in the same situation in the United States. Not exactly facing indictment, but, ever since he got into office, an attempt by the Deep State to get him removed from office, or at least tame him and get him doing what the Deep State wanted. 

    From left, Rabbi of the Western Wall Shmuel Rabinovitch, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, center, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the Western Wall tunnels synagogue in Jerusalem's Old City on 21 March, 2019
    © AP Photo / Abir Sultan/Pool Image via AP
    Pompeo’s Jerusalem VIDEO Shows ‘Third Temple’ Model, Sparks Fears Over Biblical End Times
    This is not why he was elected. I was there in South Bend, Indiana when 5,000 people showed up and rallied for Trump because they realised at this point that they had two parties that represented the interests of the oligarchs, and no party that represents the interests of the American people. One of the main components of oligarchic rule is Jewish hegemony over the political system. Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota brought this up – she's a Muslim, a Somali, and everybody cried 'how could she say this?' Well, she said it because everybody knows it's true. So right now you have this huge dichotomy between the alternative media, YouTube, the comments there, and the mainstream media which is simply going along with the plan, which led to Donald Trump becoming president.

    Sputnik: Do you think that Washington's support of Netanyahu prior to the upcoming elections amounts to interference in Israel's internal affairs?

    E. Michael Jones: [Laughs] This is a joke! Are you kidding me?! Of course they mutually interfere with each other's elections. I'd rather talk about the reverse of it…Does Israel interfere with the American election? Of course Israel does. Netanyahu shows up here, in spite of the fact that Obama did not want him to come here, campaigns against the [Iran] nuclear agreement, gets 25 standing ovations, and this isn't interference in the election? This is a joke; they control the elections. They don't interfere, they control the elections.

    Sputnik: The US recognition of the Golan Heights has been condemned by the international community. Many politicians worldwide have been saying that the US actions violate international laws. What's your opinion on the line that the administration is taking?

    E. Michael Jones: Every time Donald Trump does something like this, he takes one more step toward destroying NATO. The most vehement reaction against this came from Erdogan in Turkey, who said this cannot be tolerated. Erdogan is in NATO. Erdogan has now bought Russian missiles, the United States is now not going to send its F-35s [to Turkey]. It is only a formality to say that Turkey is in NATO. Once you buy these missiles, that means you're basically not inter-operational, and that means you're out, and this has only accelerated the alienation of Turkey from NATO. 

    Golan Heights
    © AFP 2019 / Jalaa Marey
    UN Reiterates Golan Heights Status Remains Same After Trump's Call for Israeli Sovereignty
    It has also accelerated Germany's move away from NATO. 

    All these politicians do is focus on short-term goals. They play checkers while the rest of the world is playing chess. They don't understand the long-term implications of what they're doing. This is destroying the American Empire step by step, because what it's doing is saying America holds the rule of law in complete contempt, and that we will do anything for these short-term gains. The long-term result of this is going to be the collapse of NATO and the collapse of European-American cooperation.

    Sputnik: What is being reported about this in the US? Is it getting a lot of press coverage?

    E. Michael Jones: It's getting minimal press coverage. Nobody knows what to say…If you look at the New York Times editorial today, it's very muted, they really don't know what to say, because they're caught in a bind. They are flaming, flagrant supporters of Israel, but they are embarrassed by the heavy-handedness of moves like this, because it removes any type of philosophical or moral justification for what they're doing, and that embarrasses people at the New York Times. 

    And I think that is the reaction of the press in general. It's embarrassing to have the president and senators groveling for the support of a guy who couldn't get elected in Israel. And it's embarrassing to suddenly say 'we don't care whether it's the rule of law or not; we don't care about that; we're just going to do it.' That's not a recipe for success over the long term, and I think the press in general is embarrassed, and therefore it doesn't know what to say.

    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he talks during the closing news conference following the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's Extraordinary Summit in Istanbul, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017
    © AP Photo / Emrah Gurel
    Trump’s Golan Heights Remarks Bring the Middle East on ‘the Brink of New Crisis’ – Erdogan
    Sputnik: The UN was created to facilitate the world's abiding to international law after World War II. How should the UN evaluate the US's motives and actions right now?

    E. Michael Jones: The Security Council, Russia and China are going to have to step up to the plate and say 'We believe in the rule of law. The United Nations is here to reinforce the rule of law. We are reaffirming what we said about the illegal seizure of Golan in 1967, we are not going to change our position.' That's what they have to say; someone has to stand up for the rule of law, and it looks like it's going to have to be Russia, at this point.

    Sputnik: Are you at all optimistic about something being done to change course?

    E. Michael Jones: This is a semantic issue. What we're talking about is the United States State Department changing its vocabulary. This really doesn't change the fact of what's happened, and the significant fact here is that Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia lost the war in Syria. They lost that war…These facts on the ground do not change simply by a change in vocabulary, and that's something that they're going to have to deal with. That's the reality. This move is not going to change those facts at all. 

    An Israeli soldier walks in an old military outpost, used for visitors to view the Israeli controlled Golan Heights, near the border with Syria, Thursday, May 10, 2018
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Russia Slams Trump's Announcement on Golan as Direct Violation of Int'l Law
    The fact that they lost the war in Syria means that Israel is in a more precarious situation than before they started the war. If you look over the long view, what is the net result of let's say the invasion of Iraq, which violated the conscience of virtually every American? It created Iran as a regional power. So I think you have to look at this from a bigger perspective. Hegel called it the 'cunning of reason' –there's a force at work here in human history that defies the intentions of politicians like Netanyahu and Trump.

    Listen to Dr. Jones' complete interview with Sputnik here:

    Dr. E. Michael Jones is a prolific writer, media commentator and editor of Culture Wars magazine, a monthly US-based publication dedicated to political, economic and religious issues. He is also the author of over a dozen works on topics including the history of the Catholic Church, capitalism, the sexual revolution, and other social issues. 

    Related:

    Syrian Envoy Urges UN to Condemn Trump’s Statement on Golan Heights
    US Recognizing Israel’s Golan Claim is ‘Election Gift’ from Trump to Netanyahu
    UN Reiterates Golan Heights Status Remains Same After Trump's Call
    US Move on Golan Seen as Intervention in Israeli Political Process – Ex-Envoy
    Trump’s Golan Heights Remark Not Weakens Syria's Right for Land – Ex-UK Envoy
    Trump Mulled Recognising Golan Heights as Israel's Territory for Long Time
    Tags:
    expert commentary, influence, international law, recognition, Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel, Syria, United States, Golan Heights
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 16 - 22 March
    This Week in Pictures: 16 - 22 March
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse