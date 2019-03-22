US to Unveil Details of Trump's Mideast 'Deal of Century' Soon - Pompeo

Pompeo told Al Arabiya broadcaster that Washington wanted a better life for the Palestinians without violence and soon "the whole world will see how America is thinking about this."
Trump has stated on numerous occasions that his administration has been preparing a so-called deal of the century for Israeli-Palestinian settlement. However, the details of the plan remained unclear.
In December, Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov said that no one has seen the deal yet.
However, Israeli broadcaster Reshet 13 reported in January that Trump’s plan envisaged the creation of a Palestinian state covering 90 percent of the West Bank and the division of Jerusalem.
