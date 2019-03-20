Register
19:40 GMT +320 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Opinion

    Pak's Build up of F-16 Opens India’s Doors for Advanced Russia Missiles - Editor

    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 40

    India has been conducting combat air patrol missions along the border with Pakistan involving its mainstream fighters such as Su-30MKI, MiG-29, Mirage 2000 that are equipped with Russian Vympel launcher. With India looking to purchase more air-to-air missiles, experts predict Russia may offer the advanced variant R-74 to India.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Amid reports of the Indian Air Force (IAF) seeking immediate purchase of air-to-air missile to counter Pakistan's alleged build up of F-16 fighters, analysts have started predicting bright chances for Vympel, the Russian missile maker, to bag a substantial contract from India.

    "The missile's designer Vympel, part of Russia's consolidated JSC Tactical Missiles Corporation (KTRV) finds itself formidably better armed now to push the next generation of its air-to-air missiles to India at a time when India is looking well beyond Russian technology," Shiv Aroor, founder of LiveFist writes.

    READ MORE: Indians Blast NYT for "Biased" Reporting on Aerial Dogfight Between MiG-21, F-16

    Vympel is the manufacturer of R-73 air to air missile which was used by the Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan to shoot down an F-16 of the Pakistan Air Force on 27 February when the two countries engaged in the aerial clash.

    "After the upgrade, MiG 21 Bison got a significantly good AI radar and two new potent air to air missiles, the R 73 close combat missiles and R 77 RVVAE BVR missiles. That makes it good for aerial engagements," Air Vice Marshal Anil Chopra (retired) told Sputnik.

    Indian Air Force officials show a section of an exploded AMRAAM missile, said to be fired by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) F-16, during a joint press conference of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Army and Navy in New Delhi on February 28, 2019
    © AFP 2018 / STR
    India to Buy More Air-to-Air Missiles Amid F-16 Deployment by Pakistan - Report
    Earlier it was reported that the Indian Air Force intended to replace the Su-30 MKI's current close combat missile — the Russian-built Vympel R-73 — with the European ASRAAM heat-seeking close combat air-to-air missile in phases.

    It is believed that the Russian missile maker is now ready to offer the RVV-MD short-range missile, the RVV-SD medium-range missile and RVV-BD beyond visual range missile to India. The RVV-MD is the export model of the R-74. Russia also has the K-74M2 (izdeliye 760) missile which is an improved variant with a reduced cross-section for the Sukhoi Su-57 that is intended to match the western missiles such as AIM-9X and ASRAAM.

    READ MORE: Indian Military Confirms to Press That IAF MiG-21 Shot Down Pakistani F-16

    "These missiles are designed to arm MiG and Sukhoi aircraft and are being offered by Russia to its partners, including India," LiveFist quotes an official with Vympel design bureau.

    "Certainly they could come as part of the package in any possible MiG-35, Su-35 or Su-57 deals. These missiles could be adapted to any foreign aerial platform in accordance with the wishes of the customer," the official adds.

    India and Pakistan engaged in their first air clash in decades when on 26 February Indian fighter jets violated Pakistani airspace and conducted a "non military, pre-emptive" air strike in Balakot inside Pakistan to destroy infrastructure allegedly belonging to terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed. It was this jihadi outfit that had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack on 14 February in which 40 Indian soldiers were killed in India-administered Kashmir.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    India Shoots Down Pakistan's Jet Over Kashmir, Lost 1 MiG-21 - Foreign Ministry
    'Supersonic Ramming': How Soviet MiG-21 Thwarted CIA-Iranian Op 45 Years Ago
    Indian Air Force MiG-21 Crashes in Himalayas: Pilot Dead
    Romanian MiG-21 Crashes During Exhibition Leaving Pilot Dead - Defense Ministry
    Tags:
    air-to-air missile, advanced capabilities, purchase, MiG-21, India, Russia, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse