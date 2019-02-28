Pakistan Air Force F-16 Shot Down by Indian MiG-21 - Indian Army

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated this week after Pakistan reportedly shot down a pair of Indian Air Force warplanes which flew into Pakistani-controlled territory in the contested province of Kashmir.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Indian armed forces officials confirmed having shot down a Pakistani Air Force F-16, saying the plane was downed by an Indian MiG 21 Bison on February 27 in a skirmish.

The IAF also showed the remnants of a US-made AMRAAM missile found on the Indian side of the border in Kashmir which was said to have been fired by a Pakistani F-16 during an attack on Indian military bases. Pakistan had earlier denied that it had used F-16 aircraft in Wednesday's attack, and maintained that no Pakistani Air Force aircraft had been hit.

Parts of AMRAAM missile fired by PAK F16 jet shown by IAF. Batteries and other parts also shown. Conclusively shows f16 used, nailing PAK lies says IAF @EconomicTimes @ETDefence pic.twitter.com/CZrNuH3FYH — Shaurya K Gurung (@GurungShauryaET) 28 февраля 2019 г.

Visuals of cover of AARAM missile fired from Pakistani F-16 aircraft found near the LoC in India pic.twitter.com/qHdOm5cDqN — ANI (@ANI) 28 февраля 2019 г.

The AMRAAM is a medium-range, all-weather, day-night air-to-air missile operated by Pakistan and manufactured by US defence giant Raytheon.

The military warned that India remained prepared to target terror camps inside Pakistan until Islamabad agreed to support their campaign against terrorism.

Indian Air Force officials said they were pleased with Pakistan's decision to return Indian fighter pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, and looked forward to his return to India. The pilot was captured by the Pakistani military on Wednesday after Pakistan reported shooting down two Indian warplanes over its territory in Kashmir.

The Indian Armed Forces also stressed that the Indian Navy was put in a high state of readiness amid tensions between the two countries, with its surface, submarine and air components ready to 'deter and defeat' any 'misadventure' by Pakistan.

The Air Force said it had "fairly credible evidence" that its earlier raids on a Jaish-e-Mohammed* camp had led to "massive damage," but siad it would be premature to estimate casualties.

According to Indian military figures, the past two days have seen some 35 ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army on the line of contact in the contested province of Kashmir.

Simmering tensions between India and Pakistan escalated on Tuesday, after Indian Air Force fighters struck a camp belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist group. Tensions escalated Wednesday, after Pakistan reported that it had shot down two Indian jets on the Pakistani side of the border.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

*An al-Qaeda affilliated terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.