Register
23:34 GMT +315 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Henry Bolton, who has been elected as the new party leader of Britain's UK Independence Party speaks during the UKIP National Conference in Torquay England

    There is 'Good Chance' May's Brexit Deal Will Be Accepted – Henry Bolton

    © AP Photo / Ben Birchall
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Despite her Brexit deal being rejected once again in parliament earlier this week, British Prime Minister Theresa May will one more time attempt to get it approved following an agreement to extend Article 50.

    But is there any chance of hard-line Brexiteers accepting, what are essentially weak proposals? Sputnik discussed this with Henry Bolton, the leader of the new Our Nation party and former UKIP leader.

    Sputnik: Now that Article Fifty has been extended, will May's deal be accepted?

    Henry Bolton: I think that there's a good chance that it might be. It depends in my view on what conditions the EU places on that extension, because of course the British government now is tasked by parliament to request an extension, and they will undoubtedly provide a time period on that, so they will be asking for an extension for a particular period of time.

    Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, poses for a photograph with Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Leader Arlene Foster, Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds, and Chief Whip Jeffrey Donaldson, outside 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain June 26, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Neil Hall
    DUP Leader Says Brexit Deal "Incumbent" On All Parties Ahead of 3rd Brexit Vote
    We don't know what that will be yet but the talk is of the thirtieth of June, which would avoid having to participate in the European parliamentary elections, but at the end of the day the EU has to agree to an extension.

    It may well be that the EU places such conditions on it that a sufficient number of MPs think that a better option would be rather than taking on those conditions, to pass May's deal, when she puts it in front of the House of Commons next Wednesday.

    READ MORE: Trump Says Theresa May Didn't Follow His Advice to Escape Brexit MAYHEM

    There is a good chance if the EU puts stringent conditions on an extension that her deal may pass. I think that would be a frightful thing for this country because her deal is an appalling deal.

    Sputnik: Is Brexit in its truest sense dead?

    Honda
    CC0
    'No Need for Speed': Make It Long, 'Purposeful' - Carmaker Honda on Brexit Delay
    Henry Bolton: Theresa May defined Brexit as Brexit which I think is ridiculous. It gave her wriggle room to do whatever she wanted, all her deal does is take us out of EU institutions and decision making bodies, whilst keeping us subordinate to policies, regulations, laws and frameworks that are created in Brussels, now and in the future.

    It is Brexit in name only and is not Brexit in my view. Brexit is only Brexit if it delivers full independence of all areas of government, law and public administration, her deal does not do that.

    Sputnik: What will the public's reaction be if the Prime Minister's deal is accepted?

    Henry Bolton: The public is a broad thing. Seventeen point four million people voted to leave the EU, and there will be a small proportion of that number who are happy simply to leave under her terms but the vast majority of them I think will be extremely angry.

    READ MORE: DUP Leader Says Brexit Deal "Incumbent" On All Parties Ahead of 3rd Brexit Vote

    Of course the people who voted to remain will be very happy, so I think it will continue the divisions and polarisations in British society, and as a result it will be significantly damaging.

    We should be looking towards national unity on this issue, not perpetuating division.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    In the Midst of the Brexit Storm Launch the Independence Lifeboat
    Trump Says Theresa May Didn't Follow His Advice to Escape Brexit MAYHEM
    UK Lawmakers Overwhelmingly Back Brexit Delay, Rule Out Second Referendum
    Tags:
    Brexit, UK Independence Party (UKIP), House of Commons, Henry Bolton, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Модель готовится к выходу на подиум на Неделе моды в Пакистане, Карачи
    Captivating Beauty: Highlights of the Pakistan Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Attack on Mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand
    Mass Shooting at Two Mosques in New Zealand: How It Happened
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse