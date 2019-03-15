Register
18:00 GMT +315 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, poses for a photograph with Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Leader Arlene Foster, Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds, and Chief Whip Jeffrey Donaldson, outside 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain June 26, 2017.

    Theresa May, Cabinet Ministers in Urgent Talks With DUP Ahead of 3rd Brexit Vote

    © REUTERS / Neil Hall
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    DUP officials are in talks over legal assurances in the deal, which were voted down by Commons in two debate sessions this week.

    UK prime minister Theresa May is holding emergency talks with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on Friday in order to save her beleaguered Brexit deal before a third Commons vote on the package takes place. The UK Prime Minister had inked a fragile alliance in 2018 with the DUP after paying £1bn in taxpayer's money.

    MPs voted 413 to 202 in favour of extending Article 50 up to 30 June, on the condition that Commons backs the Prime Minister's deal by next Wednesday. But EU leaders may delay the UK's Brexit date indefinitely if British MPs fail to cement a deal before then. 

    READ MORE: Over 100 MPs Plan To Back 'Four Brexiteers' Motion Tabled to Nix People's Vote

    European Council president Donald Tusk said on Thursday that EU leaders may opt for a long extension should the UK find it "necessary to rethink its Brexit strategy". 

    DUP leader Arlene Foster is also holding talks on Thursday with US president Donald Trump and vice president Mike Pence in Capital Hill, in order to negotiate protections for the Irish backstop whilst praising the "great commitment amongst the US administration to help Northern Ireland".

    — Arlene Foster (@DUPleader) 14 March 2019

    READ MORE: UK's Third Party in Turmoil With Ex Leader Suspended, Current Boss Set for Exit

    Mrs. May's Brexit deal suffered a major defeat 242 to 391 in Commons on Thursday, with a margin of 149 votes, but rejected leaving the EU without a deal "under any circumstances" on Wednesday. But all voting sessions are non-binding, meaning that London could still withdraw from the EU without a deal by the 29 March deadline. 

    Related:

    'No Need for Speed': Make It Long, 'Purposeful' - Carmaker Honda on Brexit Delay
    In the Midst of the Brexit Storm Launch the Independence Lifeboat
    Trump Says Theresa May Didn't Follow His Advice to Escape Brexit MAYHEM
    Is Theresa May Strengthened After Today's Brexit Vote in Parliament?
    Tags:
    Brexit strategy, no-deal, no-deal Brexit, Brexit 'deal or no deal', alliances, Brexit Plan, negotiations, talks, UK Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Arlene Foster, Donald Trump, Theresa May, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Модель готовится к выходу на подиум на Неделе моды в Пакистане, Карачи
    Captivating Beauty: Highlights of the Pakistan Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse