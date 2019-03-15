Theresa May, Cabinet Ministers in Urgent Talks With DUP Ahead of 3rd Brexit Vote

DUP officials are in talks over legal assurances in the deal, which were voted down by Commons in two debate sessions this week.

UK prime minister Theresa May is holding emergency talks with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on Friday in order to save her beleaguered Brexit deal before a third Commons vote on the package takes place. The UK Prime Minister had inked a fragile alliance in 2018 with the DUP after paying £1bn in taxpayer's money.

MPs voted 413 to 202 in favour of extending Article 50 up to 30 June, on the condition that Commons backs the Prime Minister's deal by next Wednesday. But EU leaders may delay the UK's Brexit date indefinitely if British MPs fail to cement a deal before then.

European Council president Donald Tusk said on Thursday that EU leaders may opt for a long extension should the UK find it "necessary to rethink its Brexit strategy".

DUP leader Arlene Foster is also holding talks on Thursday with US president Donald Trump and vice president Mike Pence in Capital Hill, in order to negotiate protections for the Irish backstop whilst praising the "great commitment amongst the US administration to help Northern Ireland".

Mrs. May's Brexit deal suffered a major defeat 242 to 391 in Commons on Thursday, with a margin of 149 votes, but rejected leaving the EU without a deal "under any circumstances" on Wednesday. But all voting sessions are non-binding, meaning that London could still withdraw from the EU without a deal by the 29 March deadline.