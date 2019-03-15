Register
14:51 GMT +315 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, right, speaks with President Donald Trump during the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018

    Trump Says Theresa May Didn't Follow His Advice to Escape Brexit MAYHEM

    © AP Photo / Natacha Pisarenko
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MPs delivered a crushing defeat to Theresa May's withdrawal agreement for a second time earlier this week, with only about two weeks to go until Britain's scheduled departure from the European Union.

    US President Donald Trump suggested that Britain could avoid all the chaos that comes with Brexit if Prime Minister Theresa May had followed his ideas on how to negotiate it.

    Speaking to reporters on Thursday ahead of a meeting with Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, the POTUS said that he did give a piece of advice to Theresa May which she didn't take.

    "I mean, she's got to do what she's got to do. But I think it could've been negotiated in a different manner, frankly," he said.

    When pressed on what advice he gave to May, Trump answered: "Well, I just told her what I would do and how I would do it. But she has her own way of doing it. She is — she's got her own way of doing it. That's okay."

    He lamented that the country is "being ripped apart" because of a long-standing political crisis that gripped the government and parliament. On Thursday, two weeks ahead of the scheduled departure from the EU, British lawmakers overwhelmingly backed May's motion to extend the Brexit deadline amid disagreements over the withdrawal plan.

    Loud & Clear
    Is Theresa May Strengthened After Today's Brexit Vote in Parliament?

    The US president initially supported Brexit, saying that Britain would be "better off" outside the European Union, particularly due to gaining freedom from the EU's immigration policy.

    In 2016, Trump drew a parallel between Brexit and his own presidential campaign, saying that those who supported either of the two shared the same concerns over border security and immigration.

    However, he later became critical of May's Brexit proposals; after European leaders endorsed her blueprint at a summit last November, he said the deal could disrupt the UK-US trade.

    "I think we have to take a look seriously whether or not the UK is allowed to trade. Because right now if you look at the deal, they may not be able to trade with us," he said.

    Last July, he also challenged May's perceived soft line in negotiations with Brussels, maintaining that she had gone "the opposite way" and that the talks were "very unfortunate" for London.

    Related:

    Brexit is Very Complex, Tearing Britain Apart - Trump
    Trump: Potential for Trade Deal With UK 'Unlimited' Amid Brexit Woes
    'Government Attempting to Turn Leave Into Remain' - Commentator on Brexit
    Finnish Think Tank Warns of Brexit’s ‘Unexpected Effects’ on Int'l Value Chains
    Tags:
    Brexit, European Union, Donald Trump, Theresa May, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Модель готовится к выходу на подиум на Неделе моды в Пакистане, Карачи
    Captivating Beauty: Highlights of the Pakistan Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse