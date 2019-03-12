Register
17:50 GMT +312 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An Akula class submarine underway

    What US Sold to India in 10 Years, Russia Sold in Last 6 Months

    Wikipedia
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 120

    In the last decade, the US remained India’s top defence supplier by bagging deals worth over $12 billion, which included a $4.7 billion transaction for C-17 transport aircraft. But it took Russia a mere six months to break this record.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): With the signing of the lease agreement for an Akula-class nuclear-powered attack submarine worth over $3 billion, the value of defence deals between India and Russia made in the last six months has surpassed the value of defence deals struck between India and the US in the last one decade.

    Following last year's annual summit, which witnessed India and Russia sealing a $5.43 billion deal for S-400 air missile and defence systems, the two countries have inked defence deals worth over $7 billion, including the sale of submarines, short range air defence systems, frigates, and assault rifles by Russia to the Indian Armed Forces.

    READ MORE: Russia Ready to Upgrade India's A-50EI Airborne Early Warning — UAC

    "Russia provides two advantages that the US cannot. Firstly, it is willing to give much more technology than the US, and secondly, Russia gives strategic protection from China. (Putin is the only leader Xi would listen to). After Doklam, given Chinese People's Liberation Army's massive increase on the Line of Actual Control (de-facto border), vulnerability has increased", Pravin Sawney, a former Indian Army officer and editor of the defence magazine Force, told Sputnik.

    India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol along the fenced border with Pakistan in Ranbir Singh Pura sector near Jammu February 26, 2019
    © REUTERS / Mukesh Gupta
    SCO Best Platform for Defusing India-Pakistan Tension - Ex Russian Envoy
    Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a joint Indo-Russian venture to make around 750,000 AK-203 rifles at an Ordnance Board Factory in Korwa, Amethi.

    "The plant itself will become another symbol of friendship and constructive cooperation between our two countries", Vladimir Putin, president of the Russian Federation, said on the occasion.

    "Around 170 military and industrial facilities have been set up in India with Russian assistance during the decades-long partnership. Russia has offered joint ventures including research and development in disruptive technologies including hypersonic technology and Artificial Intelligence", Pravin Sawney told Sputnik while outlining some of the major reasons for the booming India-Russia defence co-operation.  

    It is worth mentioning here that the two countries have almost solved the product supply and support issue, as 14 major Russian manufacturers have presidential decrees to deal directly with India, bypassing Rosoboronexport, for product support. 

    SU-30MKI India
    CC0
    India to Equip Su-30MKIs With Israeli High-Precision Bombs
    Going by arms trade data released by SIPRI, India was the world's second largest importer of major arms in 2014-18 and accounted for 9.5 percent of the global total. Russia accounted for 58 percent of Indian arms imports in 2014-18, compared with 76 percent in 2009-13. Since October 2018, the two countries have also signed a $1.5 billion deal to buy Krivak-class frigates, and are almost at an advanced stage for the signing of a very short range air missile defence system deal worth around $1.5 billion.

    READ MORE: India to Purchase 21 Russian MiG-29 Jets to Improve Air Combat Strength — Report

    India has also started formal negotiations with Russia for the purchase of at least 21 MiG-29 fighter jets worth over $800 million to bolster the ageing fleet of the world's fourth-largest air force. In January, India approached Russia seeking to purchase 18 additional Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft worth around $700 million.

    Meanwhile, with the US, India is in talks for $2 billion worth of naval utility helicopters and Sea Guardian armed drones.

    "Recent hiccups in trade relations and a shortage of funds in the defence ministry may lead to delay in these purchases. Future deals with the US or Russia would depend on policies of the new government after the general elections", Pravin Sawney concluded.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker do not reflect the official positon of Sputnik. 

     

     

    Related:

    Russia to Honour All S-400 Delivery Commitments to India - Ambassador
    Russia Ready to Upgrade India's A-50EI Airborne Early Warning - UAC
    Russia Aims to Implement Dual Diploma Certificate with India in Higher Education
    Forging Alliances: Russia, India, China Aim to Expand Trilateral Cooperation
    Tags:
    manufacturing, Defense Procurement, imports, AK-203, Akula-class submarine, S-400, Vladimir Putin, Narendra Modi, India, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snowy Fairytale: What Life is Like in Remote Siberian Village
    Snowy Fairy-tale: What Life is Like in Remote Siberian Village
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse