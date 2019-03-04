OPCW Report Fails to Provide Enough Evidence of What Happened in Douma - Scholar

Sputnik: Doctor, the report points out that there are reasonable grounds to believe that chlorine was used at the site and Douma, in your opinion how conclusive does this sound?
Dr Taleb Ibrahim: I think the report is not clear enough and I don't think that this is a professional report because it said likely use of chlorine and it didn't confirm the usage of chlorine in Douma. And even if we talk about the report, which should be revisited by the OPCW, we must talk in a very clear and in a very correct way not to say what's likely used. We don't know who had done that from what we have seen in the report and, anyhow, everybody knows here in Syria, in Damascus that this is was a game.
Sputnik: Of course the watchdog also abstained from identifying the culprit behind the attack, do you think this was anticipated?
Sputnik: We've just spoken about the White Helmets, of course, I want to ask you what's your personal view regarding the so-called evidence provided by the White Helmets. It was presented as proof of the Syrian government's culpability, because, of course, last month there was a BBC producer who spoke up and mentioned the staged character of the attack and the broadcaster then respond by saying it was just his personal claims. What's your opinion?
The White Helmets are completing the story. The White Helmets are small representatives of the CIA and the MI6 in Syria who want to change the regime in Syria and, therefore, as geopolitical targets it is very much, much far from the Syrian people's demands for freedom and democracy, etc. We are used to hearing that from Western countries and they use their representatives and agents to achieve their agenda in the Middle East and in the third world in general.
Sputnik: Do you think there's any chance that the three nations, the US, France and the UK, the ones that responded by attacking Syrian targets even before the OPCW conducted its mission and before there was any hard evidence and now a year later we see there is no evidence, do you think these three nations will ever be accountable for those attacks?
I think those nations, as you have mentioned, they launched their attack before the final OPCW report that means they had intentions to attack Syria and to stop the Syrian Army's military operation to regain all the Syrian soil from the hands of the terrorists because they are the real supporters of terrorists and they use terrorists as tools to achieve their geopolitical goals in the Middle East and in Syria especially. Unfortunately, we are in a very, very different world and in very bad world.
There's no value for any international law or international ethics or values. There are rogue nations who are indeed criminal countries and who are using lies to justify attacks against legitimate regimes in another countries like in Iraq, in Libya and they were about to do that in Syria but thank God we have really good friends in Russia and Iran that prevent that kind of attack; and if Russia wasn't in Syria, Syria would be another Libya.
