Register
03:49 GMT +326 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Webcam

    ‘Privacy Overreach’: Chicago Schools Monitor Students on Social Media

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Over the past four school years, Chicago students have had their social media activity monitored by their schools for possible ties to gangs.

    The social media monitoring program, which was launched by Chicago Public Schools using a $2.2 million US Department of Justice grant in 2014, could be setting a dangerous precedent by broadening the role police officers have in schools.

    ​On Monday, web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa joined Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear to discuss the effects of social media surveillance of Chicago public school students.

    "This was a story that was just put out a week or so ago on WBEZ… in Chicago public schools, they actually have social media analysts who are monitoring the social media profiles of students and turning them in to police if they are suspected of being gang members. This program has been going on for a number of years, and this is something supported by the Department of Justice," Garaffa told hosts John Kiriakou and Walter Smolarek. 

    This image provided by the FBI shows the wanted poster for Monica Witt
    © AP Photo / FBI
    Ex-USAF Female Officer Charged With Spying for Iran Was Radicalised at US College - Report

    "The Department of Justice funds programs like this across the country. So, in [the] story, it explains that there was no imminent threat of violence against the school or any individuals, but a school district officer had a meeting with a student and asked him, based on [the student's] social media posts that the school resources officer had seen, whether or not he [the student] was trying to join a gang. This to me is just such an overreach of what a school system should be doing. What we could do with the millions of dollars spent on this program in schools instead of spying on students social media. It's such a privacy overreach," Garaffa added.

    According to an article by ProPublica, more than 700 Chicago public school students have been interviewed with police regarding their social media activity and its potential connection to gang involvement under the US Department of Justice's Comprehensive School Safety Initiative over the past four years.

    Jadine Chou, the school district's chief of safety and security, recently told ProPublica that intelligence systems use keyword searches on social media monitoring software to uncover gang related activity.

    "It's a program we're very proud of," Chou said. "Our main goal is to redirect students to a positive path."

    However, most students and their parents are unaware that their social media accounts are being monitored by their schools.

    "There is very little proof that this [implementing such surveillance programs at schools] solves anything. And it's the militarization of our schools, effectively," Garaffa told Sputnik.

    "There was a school district in Virginia a few years ago that gave every student a laptop with a camera. And it turned out that that the camera was on at some times when they [the students] were home, and it captured images of underage students doing their homework, in some cases, getting dressed. And the school district had to apologize and pay out a significant sum of money for this. Of course, the school district said this is was an accident, but that's what they always say," Garaffa added.

    And that's not the first time that such an incident has occured.

    In 2011, Lower Merion High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, paid $610,000 to settle two lawsuits after it was uncovered that the Lower Merion School District took webcam photographs from students' laptops to help locate missing computers, the Huffington Post reported at the time.

    "Is this [mass surveillance of social media platforms] going to become standard practice across all schools in the country?" Smolarek asked Garaffa.

    "This is where it seems where it's going, and students and teachers have been speaking out against it in Chicago and all over the country. People have been saying that this is not an appropriate use of resources," Garaffa responded. 

    Facebook logo
    CC0 / Pixabay
    US Mulls Imposing Record Fine on Facebook for User Privacy Violations - Reports

    According to ProPublica, out of the 24 schools in Chicago that were part of the social media monitoring program as of last year, 16 schools are majority black, and five are majority Hispanic. In addition, most of the schools are on the South or West sides of Chicago.

    "It feels like a surprising invasion of privacy," Carisa Parker, whose daughter is a freshman at Morgan Park High School, one of the schools that has implemented the surveillance program, told ProPublica.

    However, it's not just schools that may be tracking people's activities, according to Garaffa.

    "We know Google and Apple track us wherever we go. Our cell phone companies track us wherever they go, and it's very, very easy for a prosecutor to get a subpoena from any of those companies to figure out where you are," Garaffa added.

    Related:

    US Mulls Imposing Record Fine on Facebook for User Privacy Violations - Reports
    ‘Notion That a Drone is a Toy Disguises Assault on Privacy’ – Expert
    US Congress Needs Privacy Law to Protect Facebook User Data - Senator
    House Democrats Fail to Press Google CEO, Get ‘Evasive’ Answers on Privacy, Bias
    UK Lawmakers Get Hold of Facebook Internal Docs on Privacy Policy - Report
    Tags:
    breach of privacy, gangs, schools, surveillance, Chicago, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Lady Gaga to Kendall Jenner: Best of Vanity Fair 2019 Oscar Party
    From Lady Gaga to Kendall Jenner: Best of Vanity Fair 2019 Oscar Party
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Missile warhead in silo
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse