Register
21:31 GMT +322 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A German S Pz Puma equipped with an effective vision concept and a 30mm Mauser canon is on display at the Eurosatory arms show, in Villepinte, outside Paris, Wednesday, June 14, 2006. Several tank makers said the Iraq war has provided a welcome injection of ideas and cash for research into future tanks.

    Germany Maintains Saudi Arms Sales Ban, Declines to Heed UK Plea

    © AP Photo / Jacques Brinon
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 30

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Berlin has refused to lift the ban on arms sales to Saudi Arabia, despite the UK government's plea and reported displeasure of several weapons makers, including Germany's own Rheinmetall.

    In a leaked letter, UK foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt called on Berlin to exempt largest weapons projects. However, earlier this week, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Germany would not heed London's call to rethink the ban.

    BAE Systems said Thursday that it was working with London to mitigate the risks to its own contract with Riyadh on Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets. BAE, a multinational defense company headquartered in the United Kingdom, is part of a consortium manufacturing the jets. Germany is part of the consortium, alongside the United Kingdom, Italy and Spain.

    In addition, last month, it was reported that Rheinmetall was planning to sue the German government over loss of revenue.

    READ MORE: German Gov't Faces Suit for Banning Arms Export to Saudi Arabia — Reports

    Why Ban Arms Sales

    Germany announced the ban in October, amid the controversy surrounding the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed in a Saudi consulate in Istanbul. After two weeks of denials, Riyadh acknowledged that the journalist had been murdered and launched a probe into the case.

    Eurofighter Typhoon S Germany Air Force
    CC BY 2.0 / Eurofighter Typhoon S Germany Air Force / https://www.flickr.com/people/14035760@N03
    UK Foreign Secretary Warns Germany Over Stop in Arms Sales to Saudis – Reports
    The UK government faced the calls to stop arms exports to Riyadh even before Khashoggi case came about. UK-based Campaign Against Arms Trade's (CAAT) took the government to court, citing Saudi Arabia's involvement in a campaign in Yemen, split by the civil war.

    The Saudi-led coalition has been supporting the Yemeni government in its conflict with the Houthi movement. The coalition has been carrying out airstrikes and imposing naval and air blockades in Yemen.

    Maas suggested, at a joint press conference with his UK counterpart, that the resumption of sales would depend on the situation in Yemen.

    READ MORE: Berlin Arms Sales to Riyadh Violate International Law — NGO Chief

    How Arms Exports Can Help Peace

    Hunt said that the United Kingdom would not impose a similar embargo. According to the UK foreign secretary, it might even have a negative effect, reducing UK influence on the ongoing Yemeni peace process.

    Janice Atkinson, a UK member of the European Parliament, believes that Hunt made a good point.

    "Jeremy Hunt is right: if we want to have global influence then we must be seen to be exercising this right by negotiating and trading. The Germans are yet again reneging on their NATO obligations, perhaps it's their way of pushing onwards with their own vague idea of an EU army," Atkinson told Sputnik.

    HK G 36 guns are pictured at a show room of arms manufacturer Heckler & Koch 's company headquarters in Oberndorf, Germany.
    © REUTERS / RALPH ORLOWSKI
    Germany's Resumption of Weapons Supplies to Saudi Arabia Depends on Resolution of Yemeni Conflict - FM
    AfD Executive Board member Georg Pazderski, the military issues specialist of the party, similarly believes that Germany cannot sell arms to Riyadh.

    "The Federal Government cannot deliver weapons to Saudi Arabia, without controlling to whom the Saudis deliver the weapons or where they use them. And supporting a deep military cooperation is out of a question," Pazderski told Sputnik.

    Activist Juergen Graesslin has stressed that the anti-arms campaigners have 'repeatedly rang the alarm bell about weapons deliveries to Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states.

    "We support the Churches in Germany, which have called in December 2018 for a fundamental shift in the federal government’s arms export policy. It has contributed to the humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen. The two largest German churches (the Lutheran and Catholic Church) are assigning some responsibility for the humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen to the arms export policy of the German federal government," Graesslin told Sputnik.

    READ MORE: German Defence Giant Rheinmetall Continues Sales to Riyadh Despite Ban — Reports

    Defining Terms for Arms Exports

    According to French member of the European Parliament, Gilles Lebreton, Germany and its chancellor, Angela Merkel, understand that the ban will hurt the country's weapons exporters.

    "Since their natural partners, in France or the UK, but also in other European countries, will avoid any partnership with German companies, that would threaten the good end of the contracts signed," Lebreton told Sputnik.

    The solution for European companies that exports arms would be to have well-defined contracts that would allow control over how the weapons are used, Lebreton suggested.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    German Arms Supplied to Saudi Arabia Despite Halt Over Khashoggi's Case - Report
    Germany Wants Other EU States to Halt Their Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia
    Germany Rethinks Weapons Sales to Saudi Arabia Over Jamal Khashoggi's Death
    Tags:
    European security, military cooperation, arms export, NATO, Alternative for Germany (AfD), German Foreign Ministry, European Union, Gilles Lebreton, Joerg Meuthen, Janice Atkinson, Angela Merkel, Heiko Maas, Jeremy Hunt, Germany, Europe, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    New Day, Old Rhetoric
    New Day, Old Rhetoric
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse