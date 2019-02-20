Register
22:37 GMT +320 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Brexit

    'No Constitutional Foundation to Extradite Germans to UK' After Brexit - Lawyer

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Berlin will reject any UK request for the extradition of German citizens after Brexit even if Britain leaves the EU with a deal, according to a Financial Times report published over the weekend, citing a notification submitted by Germany to the European Commission last week.

    The publication noted that the only potential exception would be for requests from other EU member states made through the European arrest warrant or the international court. Since 2010, London has filed nearly 1,800 extradition requests through the European arrest warrant, including 15 requests for the extradition of German citizens in connection with money laundering, drug trafficking and other crimes.

    READ MORE: Brexit to Bring Security Issues, UK Gov't Anxious About Arrangements — Scholar

    Sputnik discussed Germany's decision with Dr Anna Oehmichen, a partner at Knierim & Kollegen Rechtsanwälte, a law firm based in Mainz specialising in white-collar crime.

    Sputnik: Germany has informed Brussels in an official notice that it will cease extradition of its citizens to Britain immediately after the UK's withdrawal from the European Union, what are the legal reasons behind the step?

    Dr. Anna Oehmichen: You know what's important to note is, first of all, Germany has only said that they will not extradite their own nationals anymore, they have not said anything about other extradition treaties, so this should be specified. You mentioned it but just not to cause confusion and the legal reasons behind this step is very simple, we have a constitution and in our constitution, there is Article 16 which prohibits the extradition of German nationals to other countries.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May Theresa May speaks during a media conference at an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    UK PM May Seeks Legally-Binding Changes to Brexit Deal
    So that's a protective article and when Germany ratified the European framework decision on the European arrest warrant they had to change the constitution and they changed it in that way that it said that now the extradition to other member states of the European Union is possible provided that the rule of law is observed. However, if England or the UK is no longer a member state of the EU, there is no constitutional foundation to extradite Germans nationals to the UK, to the country, we cannot. So in that sense it will not be possible to extradite German nationals anymore.

    Furthermore, after Brexit some people expect that the 1957 European Convention of Extradition will come back into place, that's an international agreement that was agreed upon by several countries, Council of Europe member states and that was used before the European arrest warrant was introduced and this instrument Germany also made a declaration saying that extradition of Germans from the Federal Republic of Germany to a foreign country is not permitted by virtue of Article 16, Paragraph 2 of the basic law which is our constitution. So, therefore, even if this convention should apply, it would still not be possible to extradite Germans under German law.

    Sputnik: Thank you for clarifying that. Now in your view does Germany's decision to send this official notice to Brussels now signal the high likelihood of a no deal Brexit? Is this your feeling?

    Westminster, London
    CC0
    Commentator: No-Deal Brexit Would Potentially Be the Straw that Breaks EU's Back
    Dr. Anna Oehmichen: I do not believe that this notice should be read as a signal of high or low likelihood of [a] no deal Brexit, it was simply sent in my view in order to make Brussels aware of the particular German situation, the legal framework which we have in Germany so that Brussels knows that this will happen, but it wasn't used in order to make any signal as to whether we will have a deal or a no deal regarding Brexit.
    Moreover, when I looked for this notice online under German news I did not find any German newspaper interested in discussing this event, so it's simply a legal situation that was communicated to Brussels.

    Sputnik: It would be interesting to know, Anna, has there been any response from the European Union and Brussels with regard to Germany's stance on this?

    Dr. Anna Oehmichen: I'm not aware of this, but I'm not working in Brussels so I wouldn't know, necessarily.

    A Union flag flies from a pole in front of the Elizabeth Tower, commonly known as Big Ben, near the Houses of Parliamnet in central London on January 28, 2019
    © AFP 2018 / Tolga AKMEN
    UK to Impose Food Import Tariffs in No-Deal Brexit Scenario – Minister
    Sputnik: In your view why has Germany made this decision now? How does it benefit from it?

    Dr. Anna Oehmichen: I do not know the context of this official note so I could only speculate. Maybe Brussels asked all the member states to communicate their legal situation in the case of Brexit just to be prepared, and then Germany would simply only benefit in that sense that they're complying with what Brussels requested, or they may have done it on their own initiative, but I don't not know the context so I cannot speculate on the political motives behind this notification.

    Sputnik: Will Berlin be able to maintain this policy in case of Britain's deal with the European Union and if so how will that be possible?

    Dr. Anna Oehmichen: As you said in your article on this matter already, since 2010 there were only 15 German nationals extradited to the UK. So it's not a lot of practical relevance and actually I checked the statistics of the National Crime Agency of the UK and according to that even in the year 2017-2018, not even one German citizen was requested by the UK, from Germany.

    READ MORE: Post-Brexit Food Shortages Could Leave Britons Surviving on Leeks and Spam

    So I think the practical relevance of this doesn't have such an impact and therefore I don't think this constitutional provision in Germany will largely affect the judicial cooperation in criminal matters with the UK. However, whether Germany will be able to continue this policy, what you call policy which is simply the German law, if Britain concludes a deal with the EU will, of course, depend on what will be agreed in this deal, namely, if this deal would allow for the extradition of nationals or not.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Ex-EU Commission President Barroso: 'Most Likely UK to Delay Brexit'
    UK, Israel Sign Deal to Continue Trading After Brexit - Trade Department
    Brexit Uncertainty Blamed for Reported Shutdown of UK Honda Factory in 2022
    Tags:
    Brexit, European Commission, Financial Times, EU, Germany, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Claudia Schiffer During Chanel Fashion Show in Milan, 1995
    Karl Lagerfeld & His Models: Honoured Divas Wearing Iconic Designer's Creations
    Stand Pat
    Stand Pat
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse