Register
18:02 GMT +315 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Participants pose for family photo at the Middle East conference at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, February 13, 2019

    'ME Summit Highlights Profound Divergence Between US & Its Allies' – Scholar

    © REUTERS / Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 40

    The US has been putting pressure on Europe to quit the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. US Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the security summit on the Middle East in Warsaw said: "The time has come for our European partners to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and join with us".

    Sputnik has discussed the conference on the Middle East with Dr Seyed Ali Alavi, an Iran expert at the University of London's School of Oriental and African Studies.

    Sputnik: The summit participants according to Mike Pence have said that they believe that Iran is the greatest threat to peace in the region. What is your reaction to that statement?

    US Vice President Mike Pence, Poland's President Andrzej Duda and Prime minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu are seen during preparations for a family photo at the conference on Peace and Security in the Middle east in Warsaw, on February 13, 2019
    © AFP 2018 / Janek SKARZYNSKI
    Netanyahu to Meet With Saudi Delegation on Sidelines of Warsaw Mideast Summit
    Seyed Ali Alavi: Before anything, we need to know that the summit, in fact, highlights profound divergences between President Trump's administration and some of the European and Middle Eastern states. Germany and France sent low-level representatives, the British foreign secretary will leave the meetings early and Turkey, a crucial member of NATO, didn't send any delegates and Lebanon, Russia and Qatar also ignored the summit. So this, in fact, as I said, highlights profound divergences between the United States under the Trump administration and the EU, and we need to see it through this lens.

    Sputnik: What do you make of the level of participation of some of the European countries, basically they sent career diplomats, no high-ranking officials, Turkey also has not become involved in this, they are at another summit meeting with the Iranian president. What are your thoughts on what this shows about US relationship with their "allies"?

    An Iranian (L) and a European flag are set on March 16, 2015
    © AFP 2018 / EMMANUEL DUNAND
    'Cool Front': EU Ignoring Mideast Summit Shows Brussels Anger Over US Stance on Iran – Report
    Seyed Ali Alavi: Yes, correct, it does underline the profound differences between the two sides. President Trump and his traditional allies in Western Europe and also with Turkey and Qatar also didn't participate. It does show the differences and divergences. Also, the original agenda was altered when the European allies objected to its item of Iran, especially they know this would jeopardise the JCPOA even further. So, in fact, it was not very successful, or at least it did underline the divergences between the United States and its allies. Specifically, as I mentioned, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Turkey, especially, it did come to the surface.

    Sputnik: So what do you think is going to be accomplished, if anything?

    Seyed Ali Alavi: As we know the summit is mainly about the gathering of the Prime Minister of Israel and some of the Arab states of the Persian Gulf. The summit is more like a photo opportunity for the Israeli prime minister and to decorate the Likud Party's campaign leaflets. But this doesn't mean there will be tangible changes in Israeli-Arab relations because the Palestinian question is not even on the agenda for the summit. The summit in Warsaw from my point of view shows that the idea of an Arab NATO against Iran is a daydream and very difficult to be implemented.

    READ MORE: US Unlikely to Marshal International Coalition Against Iran — Consultant

    Sputnik: Do you think that harm is done by organising these kinds of events?

    Seyed Ali Alavi: The harm was already done when President Trump withdrew from the JCPOA, but, of course, it will, as I said, not only harm Iran but it's also highlighted the divergences between the Trump administration and some of its allies in Europe and in the region, in the Middle East. Also, we need to look into the role of China and Russia because they ignored the summit. So it's more likely to harm the American interest some may argue.

    Sputnik: It's interesting to note that Turkey has stepped up and said that it's ready to create a special mechanism for transactions with Iran, essentially joining the ranks of Germany and France who also want to have a special mechanism to avoid some of the consequences of the JCPOA. What do you think that's going to do to Ankara's ties with Washington, and also the fact that Ankara is not at this meeting, but is meeting with Russia and with Iran?

    Seyed Ali Alavi: Turkey's Erdogan already bypassed the sanctions, even before 2005. It's not something new, and Turkey is not shy to say that they don't recognise the sanctions against Iran. And, of course, before the United States withdrew from the JCPOA and now they've always bypassed the sanctions.

    Of course, now Turkey is flexing its muscles and joined the EU countries, but at the same time it's coordinating with Russia and China, and other countries in order to make sure that it's not falling into the network of the sanctions against Iran; because Turkey also sees itself as a kind of good neighbour to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

    A view of Jerusalem Old City seen from Mount of Olives, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Oded Balilty
    Pence Claims Iran Plotting 'Another Holocaust' to Wipe Israel off the Map
    Sputnik: There have been some voices in Europe saying that this gathering is sort of Washington's attempt to break up Europe, to separate Europe. Do you agree with that and do you think that it will be successful if that's indeed what they're trying to do?

    Seyed Ali Alavi: It's a good question, one thing is very important. In fact, by hosting the summit, Poland intends to send a strong signal to Moscow that the cooperation between Poland and the United States is powerful. So the main objective here, that many people may not pay enough attention to it is how Poland is trying to take advantage of this to send a strong signal against Russia. And in terms of dividing Europe, I'm not sure, because Europe has already a strong position in this context and they did not agree with the agenda and the context of the summit and timing of it.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

     

    Related:

    US Sees No Demand From Major Companies for Mechanism to Trade With Iran – Hook
    Turkey Wants Russia, Iran to Prevent Terrorist Corridor on Syrian Border
    Europe's Vehicle For Iran Trade is Attempt to 'Break American Sanctions' - Pence
    Tags:
    summit, ally, EU, Iran, United States

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Clermont Twins present creations from The Blonds Autumn/Winter 2019 Collection During the New York Fashion Week in New York
    This Week in Pictures: 8 - 15 February
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse