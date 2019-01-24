European, US Politicians and Scholars Denounce US Pressure Over Nord Stream 2

Sputnik has discussed the increasing US pressure on the EU states, particularly, Germany, over the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that is poised to deliver Russian natural gas to Europe with European and American scholars and politicians in light of threatening letters by the US envoy in Berlin to European firms involved in the project.

Earlier in January, European companies participating in the venture aimed at building a new route for Russian gas to bypass Ukraine, reportedly received threatening letters from US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell. He warned the firms about the sanctions risk their involvement in the project incurs.

When asked to comment on the matter, member of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party Markus Frohnmaier told Sputnik that "as the fourth-largest economy in the world, Germany has significant energy needs and Russia has been a reliable source of cheap gas in the past. It is not unusual for a highly developed country like Germany to rely on resource imports. But somehow, only when it comes to gas imports for Russia the question suddenly becomes controversial."

He voiced belief that Berlin's needs for gas would likely rise in the next few years. "The Netherlands, one of our major trading partners in gas, decided to stop producing gas by 2030. So Germany must ensure a constant supply of gas in the future anyway. Russia is willing to sell, and Nord Stream 2 is the way to get Russian gas to key industries of Germany, like the chemical industry."

The AfD member added that as a supporter of free trade, it's important that alternative sources of gas are not as cheap as the Russian gas.

"Buying, for example, expensive liquefied gas from the United States would only inflate consumer prices. Especially since most world leaders have pledged to support a reduction of trade barriers, I don't see why Germany can't do business with Russia in the energy market. Economically it's the most efficient way to satisfy our energy needs, as it plays to the comparative advantages of both Germany and Russia. Our European allies and partners would also profit from this, since we now have a free European gas market where Germany could resell any surplus gas it bought," he emphasised.

"Finally, this question is a also a question of sovereignty. No one has the right to interfere with the decision of Germany and Russia to do business with each other," he concluded, adding that the German government should "more forcefully rebuke any attempts to meddle in our energy and trade policy in the future."

Pressure on Nord Stream 2 'a Way of Controlling Europe by Forcing it to Buy US LNG'

His comment has been echoed by a former US diplomat based in Washington, DC, Michael Springmann, who stated that the US pressure over the pipeline is basically another attempt by the US government to control both Europe and Russia.

"America has tried to block Russian gas pipelines that could deliver less expensive gas to Europe. The US seeks to use its pressure on Europe to harm the Russian economy through cutting natural gas sales. It is also a way of controlling Europe by forcing it to buy more expensive American liquified gas. This will also harm Europeans through increasing prices on a vital part of their economy."

At the same time, a Belgian human rights activist Andy Vermaut believes that the US action against Nord Stream 2 is "also an action against the European citizens,w ho are in need of more energy security and citizens who want to live in peace with Russia."

According to Marcus Godwyn, a British politican commentator, the US cannot afford Russian-German cooperation, particularly, over the matter. "Now they are panicking as the completion of the Nord Stream pipeline will make it infinitely harder for the US to be a viable competitor as a gas supplier."

'World’s Most Geopolitically-Charged Pipeline'

The Nord Stream 2 is becoming the "world’s most geopolitically-charged pipeline" because of US blatant interference in the affairs of Germany and the European Union, Dr. Mamdouh Salameh, International oil economist and visiting professor of energy economics at the ESCP Europe Business School in London told Sputnik.

According to him, the United States’ opposition to the Nord Stream 2 is mainly motivated by self-interest and partly by geopolitics.

"The Nord Stream 2 has become a battle of wills between President Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Trump’s antagonism towards Merkel is partly personal, a reaction to her standing up to him and her very evident dislike of him, which she makes little attempt to hide. Germany considers Nord Stream 2 first and foremost an economic project which will bring uninterrupted and cheap Russian gas supplies to Germany and the EU thus ensuring energy security to the whole of the EU."

While the pipeline is due to be completed in 2019, "Germany will never abandon the project at this stage otherwise Angela Merkel wouldn’t have defied President Trump and authorized the start of building its portion of the Nord Stream 2," the economist added.

"The EU is determined to diversify its energy sources but not at any price. Germany is quietly building up LNG importing facilities but not as a gesture to the United States as some sources claim. The plain truth is that Germany is building LNG terminals not only for diversification of energy sources but also because of fast-rising demand for gas in Germany. Germany and the EU will only buy US LNG if its price matches the cheaper Russian piped gas."

Thus, Salameh concluded that Russian gas supplies have a reputation of being reliable and cheap and nothing can change this fact for the foreseeable future.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.