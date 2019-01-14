Register
21:01 GMT +314 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    American soldier standing on an armored vehicle

    US Unlikely to Abandon Military Bases in Syria’s North Even After Pullout

    © AP Photo / APTV
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US is unlikely to hand over its military bases in northern Syria near Turkey's borders to anyone, as the transfer of the bases in the vicinity of its NATO ally would compromise Washington’s relations either with Turkey or with Russia, Mahmoud Afandi, a representative of Astana platform of the Syrian opposition, told Sputnik.

    In December, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would withdraw its roughly 2,000 troops from Syria since Daesh* had been defeated in the country. Media then reported that Trump had decided on the troops' pullout only after being assured by Erdogan that Ankara would clear Syria of remaining Daesh militants.

    READ MORE: Erdogan, Trump Discuss Creation of Security Zone in N Syria — Turkish Official

    The US troops' removal from Syria raised the issue of the fate of the US-backed Kurdish militias in the region, which are viewed by neighboring Turkey as an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization by Ankara, bringing even more tensions to the region.

    Turkey vs. Kurds

    According to Afandi, one of the most delicate subjects related to the withdrawal of the US troops from Syria is the possible handover of the US military bases, with the Turkish forces and Kurdish militants being the two candidates to inherit them.

    "The decision of Washington to withdraw troops complicates the situation in Syria because it basically strikes Turks and Kurds together. The most sensitive issue related to the withdrawal is the future of the American military bases in northern Syria, on the border with Turkey. The main three bases are in Kobani, Rmelan and Sarrin – all on the border with Turkey. When the troops leave, to whom are they going to hand over these bases – to Turkey or to Kurds?" Afandi said.

    READ MORE: US Pullout From Syria Not to Alter Capacity to Perform Military Actions — Pompeo

    Afandi indicated that both Turkey and Kurds as potential inheritors of the US military bases were likely to create problems for Washington in the political arena.

    "Giving [military bases] to Turkey basically means giving it in the hands of the armed opposition, and, thus, triggering confrontation with Russia, one of the guarantors [of the Syrian ceasefire]. Giving it to Kurds would trigger confrontation with Turkey. None of this looks feasible, that is why I think that Americans will leave some contingent in these northern bases even after the troops’ withdrawal," Afandi continued.

    Possible Secret Scenarios

    In this file photo taken on December 30, 2018, shows a line of US military vehicles in Syria's northern city of Manbij
    © AFP 2018 / Delil SOULEIMAN
    Trump Announces Beginning of 'Long Overdue Pullout' of US Troops from Syria
    In early January, Turkish media reported that Ankara categorically urged Washington against the handover of 22 US military bases in Syria to the Kurdish forces after the troops withdrawal.

    Shortly after, US National Security Adviser John Bolton paid a visit to Turkey during which the issue of the US forces' withdrawal from Syria was raised. Bolton reiterated that Trump had asked Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan to be particularly careful about those Kurds who were involved in fighting terrorists in Syria in one row with the United States.

    "In general, it aggravates the situation, and it could have been done on purpose, because the United States does not seek an end to this conflict," Afandi said.

    Following the announcement of the US troops withdrawal, the Turkish leadership decided to postpone its planned offensive against Kurds in Syria's north until the complete pullout of the US forces. However, the step has not brought Ankara and Washington to a consensus regarding the Kurds position within the Syrian campaign, with the leadership of the two countries exchanging threats regarding the future developments in Syria. In the most recent case, the US president pledged to "devastate Turkey economically" if Turkey hit Kurds.

    *Daesh [IS, ISIL, Islamic State] — a terrorist organisation banned in Russia

    The views and opinions expressed by the expert do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    It is Vital to Maintain Dialogue With US on Pullout From Syria - French Minister
    Erdogan Says Only Turkey Can Protect US Interests in Syria Amid Troop Pullout
    Some US Troops Could Remain in South Syria After Pullout - Reports
    Tags:
    Syrian Kurds, US pullout, Daesh, Donald Trump, Turkey, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nevermind the Chill: No Pants Subway Ride-2019 Takes Over the World
    Nevermind the Chill: No Pants Subway Ride-2019 Takes Over the World
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse