Erdogan, Trump Discuss Creation of Security Zone in N Syria - Turkish Official

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump discussed the creation of a security zone in Northern Syria, according to a statement by a Turkish official.

A rift between Ankara and Washington further intensified following Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's announcement last week that Ankara would kickstart a military operation east of the Euphrates River if the US failed to withdraw its troops from the Arab Republic in due course. Separately, he called for the United States and all other countries to shoe due respect for Turkey:

"Cooperation with terrorists will lead nowhere. May we remain hungry, without food and water, but we will do everything that is necessary. The United States and all other countries should show sufficient respect for Turkey", Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlet Cavusoglu pointed out.

