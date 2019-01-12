Register
01:30 GMT +312 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Former CIA and and National Security Agency director Michael Hayden

    ‘A Front’: NewsGuard ‘News Rating Agency’ Guided by US Spies, ‘Propagandists’

    © AP Photo / CBS News, Chris Usher
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 14

    A startup seeking to protect the public from a wide range of perspectives has launched a vendetta against nontraditional media outlets, alleging bias. But the firm has a slant of its own: its advisory board features a former intelligence agency boss and a former State Department official who called himself the US’ “chief propagandist” last year.

    "NewsGuard claims to be this nonpartisan news rating agency. But instead, when we looked into them, they were really a front for more powerful forces in the government and the corporate world," Whitney Webb, staff writer at MintPress News, told Radio Sputnik's Fault Lines Friday.

    ​"There's a browser plugin you can download for free, and that will tell you NewsGuard's ranking of the news website. When you see a link to an article on social media or a search engine, its rankings are color-coded. So green is a trustworthy site, and red is an unreliable site."

    People walk by the entrance to US newspaper 'The New York Times' in New York
    © AFP 2018 / EMMANUEL DUNAND/FILES
    Correct the Record: NY Times Buries Glaring Mistake on Manafort's Ties

    Only people who download the Google Chrome extension are currently guarded by NewsGuard.

    But the New York-based company is working to change that, Webb explains. "NewsGuard is trying right now to make its ranking involuntary for internet use for everyone in the United States," she said, "and after that, globally."

    "They are in negotiations with Facebook and Twitter to have NewsGuard permanently integrated into those sites. They have already partnered with Microsoft, who agreed to make NewsGuard a built-in feature of all of its future products."

    "This organization has already sealed deals with state governments, and they claim there are more that are about to be finalized," she said.

    NewsGuard, a so-called news rating agency attempting to suppress alternative media under the guise of transparency, recently went on the attack against MintPress, a Minnesota-based news publication covering foreign affairs and the military industrial technological complex, with some reporting on American politics sprinkled in.

    Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. 2013
    © AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez
    Google Employees Seek to Weaponize IT Services to Aid Left-Wing Agenda - Prof

    "MintPress only heard about this group because they contacted my boss, Mnar Muhawesh, with a series of loaded questions that were really biased," she said. "It was clear they hadn't looked at our site at all."

    MintPress hit back hard against NewsGuard's questionnaire in a piece entitled "NeoCons Test Drive Newest Weapon to Crush Indie Media, Put MintPress in Their Crosshairs."

    NewsGuard accused MintPress of failing to disclose a "liberal bent," failing to attribute the sources of images and failing to disclose its ownership structure. Editor Mnar Muhawesh fired back, saying none of NewsGuard's claims were well-researched. Image attributions are at the bottom of the articles, and Muhawesh is the sole owner of Mint Press News. "This information is public and has never been concealed," Webb said.

    "The questions were not at all ‘loaded,'" Matt Skibinski, general manager at NewsGuard, said in emailed comments to Sputnik Friday. "Often, the comments we get point us to facts we might have missed or factors we might not have adequately considered. This is called journalism."

    The latest attack on nontraditional information sources is a follow-up operation to the social media purge of sites like Anti-Media, The Free Thought Project, RT correspondent Rachel Blevins and others, on which Sputnik has reported.

    Neocon insider Jamie Fly, director of the Future of Geopolitics and Asia programs at The German Marshall Fund, confirmed the purge was a targeted maneuver aimed at alternative media outlets. At GMF, Fly works with neocon think tank Alliance For Securing Democracy. "Russia, China and other foreign states take advantage of our open political system. They can invent stories that get repeated and spread through different sites. So we are just starting to push back. Just this last week Facebook began starting to take down sites. So this is just the beginning," Fly said, as reported by Jeb Sprague and Max Blumenthal last October.

    Retired US Air Force General Michael Hayden, who served as director of the National Security Agency (aka "No Such Agency") from 1999 through 2005 and as the director of the Central Intelligence Agency from 2006 to 2009, is on NewsGuard's advisory board for reasons that remain unclear.

    NewsGuard's advisers provide "advice" on "broad policy issues, such as the general criteria we use, and act as a sounding board as we consider ways to enhance what we're doing," said Skibinski, who declined to address a specific inquiry into Hayden's career of playing journalists for fools. 

    Columbia Journalism Review's Trevor Timm wrote in 2017 that it's "time to stop treating former CIA chief Michael Hayden as an arbiter of truth," noting that the former US official has a history of "making misleading and outright false statements, and by the estimation of many lawyers, likely committed countless felonies during the Bush administration."

    Regarding US allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election to help current President Donald Trump, Hayden said during an October 2016 appearance at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, "A foreign intelligence service getting the internal emails of a major political party in a major foreign adversary? Game on. That's what we do. By the way, I would not want to be in an American court of law and be forced to deny that I never did anything like that as director of the NSA."

    The Russian government has refuted allegations that it colluded with Republicans or otherwise interfered in the election.

    After whistleblower Thomas Drake alerted the New York Times to the NSA's warrantless surveillance program for a 2005 bombshell story written by James Risen and Eric Lichtblau, Hayden defended the decision to trample the Fourth Amendment protection against search and seizure of US persons and their effects unless the government has a warrant. Risen and Lichtblau won the 2006 Pulitzer prize for exposing then-President George W. Bush's illegal wiretapping program.

    Michael Cohen, US President Donald Trump's former attorney, exits the US Court house after his sentencing, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, US , December 12, 2018
    © REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton
    FBI, CIA Officials Reportedly Doubt Major Allegations of Trump-Russia Collusion

    When asked during his confirmation hearing to lead the CIA about authorizing the clandestine collection of the phone records of everyone in the US, Hayden said, "When I had to make this personal decision in October 2001… the math was pretty straightforward. I could not not do this." (Apparently when you lead a spy agency, nullifying the Fourth Amendment rights of 330 million people becomes a "personal decision" instead of one that's based on a common sense understanding of respect for individual rights.)

    When Hayden had to answer for the CIA's "enhanced interrogation" program, the Washington Post found a litany of his statements to be "incongruent with CIA records" or downright "inaccurate."

    Another NewsGuard adviser is Richard Stengel, former editor of Time magazine and undersecretary of state for public diplomacy during the Obama administration. Stengel has outed himself publicly as someone who is very comfortable with governments lying to reporters.

    "My old job at the State Department was what people used to joke as the ‘Chief Propagandist' job," Stengel said at a 2018 Council on Foreign Relations event.

    The startup's advisory board members "don't play any role at all in the operations and management of NewsGuard," Skibinksi told Sputnik News Friday. He said the company has no bias "at all" on issues relating to foreign affairs and foreign policy.

    Related:

    Trump Silent as His Critic and Ex-CIA Chief Hayden Hospitalised After Stroke
    Pot Meet Kettle: Why Hayden's Attack on Trump Sounds Hypocritical
    Former CIA/NSA Chief Hayden Fantasized About Assassinating Edward Snowden
    Atmosphere in US Administration Causes Leaks of Classified Information - Hayden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 5 - 11 January
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse