Register
23:15 GMT +315 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Free Thought Project was banned from Facebook.

    ‘People Lost Their Jobs’: Facebook Purge Leaves Indie Journalists in Limbo

    © The Free Thought Project
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    152

    Facebook’s Thursday purge of more than 800 pages included a number of the biggest alternative and independent media outlets on the platform. So why isn’t the mainstream media talking about the suppression of independent media?

    Emma Fiala, who has first-hand experience with Facebook's news feed madness as social media manager for MintPress News, joined Radio Sputnik's Fault Lines to discuss.

    While MintPress was not included in the alternative media ban, it has previously collaborated with those who were.

    (Interview begins at 74:48)

    ​Among the biggest alternative pages nixxed were The Free Thought Project, the Anti-Media, Counter Current News and Cop Block. Sputnik News previously spoke to a number of founders of and contributors to those websites.

    Sputnik News also illuminated the pro-censorship slant of mainstream media's coverage of the purge, breaking down the reporting from the New York Times and the Washington Post which downplayed the risks to First Amendment rights and focused largely on extremely reactionary and conspiratorial pages that were purged while ignoring the independent media groups expelled from the platform.

    Since the time of that article's writing, Sputnik News has learned that the five pages identified by the Washington Post were hand-selected and provided to them by Facebook.

    "The New York Times and some other people that have reported on it have not given the full scope of who it is. They have focused on maybe one site that was far right and that didn't return comment and didn't have anything to say, where most of these pages, people were more than willing to talk about what happened," Emma Fiala told Fault Lines hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon. "But certain media is not focusing on those people."

    Among the pages banned ostensibly for "coordinated inauthentic behavior" (or, as those pages' administrators suspect, political repression), Fiala has "friends that work with them, or I worked with them, or MintPress is associated with them because sometimes we'll repost each other's stories," she said. 

    The Free Thought Project
    © The Free Thought Project
    Twitter Follows Facebook’s Lead, Purges Independent Media

    "These pages are just basically independent and alternative media collectives that don't necessarily align with any part of the political spectrum," she added.

    "A lot of people got sad, because this is people's lifelong work; they've been working on these pages for years. Before the whole ‘Russiagate' was a thing, these pages existed," Fiala said.

    "As soon as these pages disappeared," Fiala said, "people lost their jobs; they're sitting there, and they're not sure what's going to happen with the future."

    While the mainstream media has either ignored or cheered on the latest purge from Facebook, Fiala praised Russian media such as RT and Sputnik News for being among the few outlets to fairly report what happened.

    Related:

    The Facebook Purge: Corporate America's War on Alternative Media
    Make Facebook Great Again
    Indie Media Expelled From Facebook After Becoming ‘Threat to the Establishment’
    New York Times Serves as Facebook's Mouthpiece in Purge of Independent Media
    Twitter Follows Facebook’s Lead, Purges Independent Media
    About 29Mln Facebook Users' Data Hacked - Social Media Giant
    The Online Censors: Facebook's Long History of Closing Down Free Speech
    EXCLUSIVE: Meet the Reporters Whose Pages Were Shut Down By Facebook
    Facebook Bans Russia-Linked Social Media Firm for 'Scraping' of Users' Data
    Tags:
    independent media, censorship, social media, Facebook
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Autumn in Golf Park
    The Globe in 50 Shades of Autumn
    Keyboard Warfare
    Keyboard Warfare
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse