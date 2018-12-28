Register
04:40 GMT +328 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An Israeli F-16 multirole fighter. File photo

    Recent Airstrike in Syria Shows Israelis Are Changing Tactics

    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit, file
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    525

    Israel's recent airstrike against Syria, which involved the usage of civilian flights as cover for the operation, shows that the Israelis are changing their tactics against Damascus, Peter Ford, the former UK ambassador to Syria, told Sputnik.

    Israel's new tactics were detailed in a Wednesday statement by the Russian Defense Ministry, which indicated that six Israeli F-16 fighter jets used two commercial aircraft as cover that were preparing to land in Damascus and Beirut, respectively.

    Photos since released by the Israeli company ImageSat map out a 900-square-meter area where strikes reportedly destroyed an arms depot that was housing Iranian weapons. Wednesday's airstrike came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue military operations in Syria to counter Iran's military presence.

    ​"It shows a new modus operandi that the Israelis are no longer [as] fearless as they were of their planes being brought down," Ford told Sputnik Radio's Loud and Clear on Thursday.

    "Because, thanks to the Russians, the Syrian Army now has improved anti-aircraft defenses, therefore the Israelis are using new tactics, and it appears one of these is to hide behind other aircraft."

    An Israeli F-15 E fighter jet takes off during an air show.
    © AFP 2018 / THOMAS COEX
    Syria Accuses Israel of Supporting Terrorists Following Alleged Air Attack

    As Ford notes, this wasn't the first time that Israel has used such measures to initiate its strikes on neighboring Syria. Earlier this year, in September, Israel was accused by Russia's Ministry of Defense of using one of its aircraft as a shield against Syrian anti-aircraft systems. However, unlike the Wednesday strike, the September airstrike on Syria turned fatal as a Russian recon aircraft carrying 15 servicemembers was destroyed by Syrian anti-air fire aimed at the Israeli jets.

    Considering both operations, Ford told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou that new rules of engagement were coming into play for Russia as a consequence of Israel's misstep. "They have effectively taken their Syrian partners off the leash and are saying to the Israelis that the ‘Syrians, if they can manage it, will take down your aircrafts. Don't look to us for any kind of protections,'" he said.

    Looking ahead, and taking into consideration the United Arab Emirates' announcement that it would be reopening its embassy in Syria, Ford suggested that the move would pave the way to normalizing ties between Syria and the UAE's close ally, Saudi Arabia, which has supported anti-government forces in Syria's 7-year-long civil war.

    "It's just a matter of time before the Saudis resume relations, and before Syria is readmitted to the Arab League," he said.

    Related:

    Trump's Pull-Out From Syria Cools His Generals Down, Benefits Israel – Publicist
    Analysts Explain How Trump's Pull-Out From Syria Affects Turkey, Israel & Russia
    Netanyahu: Israel to Boost Ops Against Iran in Syria Amid US Pullout
    Israel to Boost 'Efforts' in Syria After US Troops Pullout - Netanyahu
    Israel to Continue Combating Iran in Syria if US Forces Leave - Ambassador to UN
    Tags:
    Airstrikes, Israeli F-16, Israel, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Allure: Stunning Participants of Oriental International Beauty Pageant
    Eastern Allure: Stunning Participants of Oriental International Beauty Pageant
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse