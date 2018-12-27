Register
19:18 GMT +327 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This frame grab from a video provided by the Syrian official news agency SANA shows missiles flying into the sky near Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018.

    Israeli Company Posts Alleged Photos of 'Iranian Facilities' Hit by IDF Strike

    © AP Photo / SANA
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The satellite images were released after the Jerusalem Post reported that the Israeli Air Force (IAF) destroyed an arms depot stashed with Iranian weapons in the Syrian capital in Wednesday's airstrike.

    Israeli company ImageSat International has published a series of satellite images allegedly showing the extent of the damage from Wednesday's Israeli airstrike on Syria.

    The company claims that the images indicate that a 900-square meter (8,000 square foot) storage facility near Damascus was completely destroyed, while an international airport in the Syrian capital was allegedly never targeted.

    Satellite photos released by Israeli firm ImageSat International on December 27, 2018
    © Photo : ImageSat International
    Satellite photos released by Israeli firm ImageSat International on December 27, 2018

    The publication of the photos came after the Jerusalem Post cited the Israeli news agency Nziv.net as saying that the Israeli Air Force destroyed an arms depot with Iranian weapons in the Wednesday airstrike.

    Satellite photos released by Israeli firm ImageSat International on December 27, 2018
    © Photo : ImageSat International
    Satellite photos released by Israeli firm ImageSat International on December 27, 2018

    According to the report, the weapons depot, located about 40 kilometres (24 miles) from the border with Israel, stored Fajr-5 missiles.
    Iran has repeatedly insisted that its forces maintain an exclusively advisory role in Syria, denying any plans to establish a permanent military presence in the country.

    Satellite photos released by Israeli firm ImageSat International on December 27, 2018
    © Photo : ImageSat International
    Satellite photos released by Israeli firm ImageSat International on December 27, 2018

    1.5-Hour Long Israeli Airstrike on Syria

    Earlier on Wednesday, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that the Israeli Air Force carried out a 1.5-hour long attack on Syria, with the majority of the Israeli missiles being intercepted by Syrian air defences.

    READ MORE: Israel May Recognize Assad's Control Over S Syria in Bid to Repel Iran – Reports

    SANA claimed that the Israeli missiles were launched from Lebanese airspace and that the attack left three servicemen injured, and damaged an ammunition depot.

    In this April 14, 2018 file photo, Damascus skies erupt with surface to air missile fire as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria
    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    Iran Threatens 'Regrettable' Reaction if Israel Bombs Syria Again
    Gen. Maj. Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian Defence Ministry, for his part, stated that six Israeli F-16 fighter jets directly threatened two civilian planes when conducting the airstrike, something that was confirmed by Lebanese Minister of Public Works and Transport Youssef Fenianos.

    The airstrike comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to continue Israeli operations in Syria to counter Iran's apparent military presence in the Arab Republic, in the wake of Washington's decision to withdraw US troops from Syria.

    Related:

    Iran Threatens 'Regrettable' Reaction if Israel Bombs Syria Again
    Iran, Israel Exchange Barbs During UNGA Debates With Syria at Heart of Discord
    Syria Ready to Open Quneitra Checkpoint on Border With Israel
    Syria Shot Down Over Third of Missiles Launched by Israel on Sept. 17 - Reports
    Tags:
    arms depot, airport, damage, airstrike, weapons, Israel, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Capital Charm: Meet the Gorgeous Contestants of Miss Moscow 2018 Beauty Pageant
    Capital Charm: Meet the Gorgeous Contestants of Miss Moscow 2018 Beauty Pageant
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse