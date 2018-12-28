Register
07:40 GMT +328 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

    Analyst Explains Where Tensions Between US and China to End

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The US-China technology war hype started after the ZTE case came to surface. There has been no doubt that US intention of starting a trade war is beyond trade frictions. It means China has to prepare for more US hostilities.

    Wen Yang — If the US has a consistent strategy against China, striking Huawei this time has exposed its strategic goal. The US does not hide its true intentions anymore. China has to deal with it using its own battle strategy.

    The worst case scenario would be Trump is playing some political tricks with China. He already has a strategy planned out, and acknowledged all the information on Huawei's CFO Meng Wanzhou's arrest and timed every step. If things fall into this category, it means that the US is ready for battle with fully loaded ammo. China, on the other hand, lacks of backup plan.

    An employee from DJI Technology Co. demonstrates the remote flying with his Phantom 2 Vision+ drone in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province.
    © AP Photo / Kin Cheung
    Will China's New Forced Transfer of Foreign Technology Law End Trade War With US?
    Follow this line of thinking, picking on Huawei will be a key part of the whole plan — a meticulous and well thought out attack. The aim is not simply banning Huawei or arresting one of its executives.

    Through a protracted legal procedure, to uncover and expose Huawei's business secrets, try to destroy the Huawei brand, and to remove it from the market is what the US really wants to do.

    Huawei is the forerunner of the Chinese high-tech companies, symbolizing the cutting-edge technology during the new 5G era. If the plan of the US succeeds, it will deal a blow to China's technology sector.

    The Chinese government so far is still keeping its calm, without drawing too much connection between Meng's arrest and the possible US plan to sabotage Huawei.

    The current world structure is mixed with globalization and major power competition.

    A combine unloads beans during soybeans harvesting in the Khabarovsk Territory
    © Sputnik / Igor Onuchin
    China Quickly Replaced US Soybean Imports Halted by Trade War
    There has to be a country leading the globalization, maintaining order in this process. The country has previously been the US.

    Competition among powers is rivalries based on nations' strengths, with the United Nations trying to support peaceful dispute settlement and resolution.

    The two trends contradict each other and generate problems, which reflect on the China-US relations.

    The 40 year of reform and opening-up is also a period of time new liberalism swept the world. China fitted in the world economic system through mutually beneficial cooperation between China and the US. As one of the beneficiaries of globalization, China has achieved high-speed growth.

    The rise of China's economy is also the result of the hardworking Chinese people. Outside environment and the internal driven power together made the economy to take off. The current international order has been favourable to China. China has no intention to challenge it.

    READ MORE: Huawei CFO: Trump's Trade War Hostage

    A Jaguar Land Rover car sits at an assembly plant in Pune, India
    © AP Photo / Rafiq Maqbool
    Jaguar Land Rover Slashing 1000s of Jobs to Save Profits amid US-China Trade War
    Looking into the case of ZTE, Chinese companies did not challenge "this long-arm statute." In 2017, ZTE agreed to a $890 million fine to settle with the US. In other words, the case ended with ZTE obeying the long-arm statute and accepting the binding of US law.

    After Meng's arrest, the US has applied the same legal procedure to Huawei. But the difference of Huawei and the timing, is that not only the Chinese, but also the world believe this is the beginning of the technological war or the upgrade of the trade war. Chinese people cannot accept Huawei as a second ZTE, calling on the company to fight back.

    But, it is unlikely for China to make this move. The US has imagined China trying to subvert the world order. So as leader and defender of the world order, US will move to discipline China. If China fights back, instead of a competition between two rivals, it will be seen as the second largest country is challenging the leader of the world system.

    If successful, the result will break the balance of the country's competition system, and overthrow current world order and globalization pattern.

    Kovrig, an employee with the International Crisis Group and former Canadian diplomat appears in this photo from Brussels
    © REUTERS / Julie David de Lossy
    Journalist: It’s Not Fair to Canadians to Be Part of US-China Trade War
    Therefore, unless China is ready to form a new set of world order by not letting the US be the sole world leader, China will continue to be self-restrained, fighting back with low intensity, and never giving up seeking to resolve conflict in a professional manner.

    But it does not mean being weak and conceding unconditionally. It is because China is a responsible stakeholder of the global system, and will keep promising not to change the current world order. After all, globalization involves all the countries in the world. China has been supporting multilateralism and pushing for free trade, which are the essence of the global system.

    Once the trade war upgrades, both countries are likely to slide into all-around confrontation. Then China has to think thoroughly and make plans for the future.

    China is not passive and the US does not have an advantage in the current situation. In fact, trade war or technological war, China and US have become inseparable economically.

    READ MORE: 'No Side Wins in Trade War' — Economic Researchers on US-China Trade Relations

    When the US attacks China, hits landed on itself as well. Considering the divided politics and society within the US, it is hard to say who will shoulder more liability in the end.

    Counterattack is a must, but skill is needed. China will have to find an accurate target between the globalization system and power competition. Historically speaking, China's rising and US falling will be an unstoppable trend. China should have confidence in that.

    This article originally appeared on the Global Times website.

    Related:

    US-China “Ceasefire”: Interpreting the Trade War Truce
    Xi-Trump Truce: China Dodged a Big Bullet, Saved Face in Trade War – Journo
    US Arrest of Chinese Tech Giant Could Spark Increased Trade War
    Huawei Executive Arrest Shows US-China Trade War Far From Over - Pundit
    Tags:
    trade war, tensions, technology, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Allure: Stunning Participants of Oriental International Beauty Pageant
    Eastern Allure: Stunning Participants of Oriental International Beauty Pageant
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse