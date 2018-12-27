Register
16:13 GMT +327 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this July 22, 2010, file photo, various guns are displayed at the Chicago FBI office

    NYT Report on Credit Card Arms Sales Push to 'Stigmatize Gun Ownership' – Journo

    © AP Photo / M. Spencer Green, File
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The New York Times has published its own investigation claiming that the weapons used in the biggest mass shootings over the past decade had been purchased via credit cards. Sputnik has discussed the report with Jon Stokes, a deputy editor at ThePrepared.com, and a contributing editor to TheFirearmblog.com.

    Sputnik: What do you make of giant media outlet like the New York Times targeting banks and payment networks on regulating the sale if legal goods and services? 

    Jon Stokes: We’re at a point in the evolution of digital media where the classic 80/20, winner-takes-most dynamic is setting in. People can only afford to subscribe to a few outlets, so they maximize their value by picking a few big ones, which means there are a few large publications, like the NYT, WaPo and a handful of others that are taking most of the subscription money out there. This leaves the media more dangerously centralized, as a few big outlets grow and many smaller and local outlets go out of business.

    Sandy Hook Elementary School
    © AP Photo / Robert F. Bukaty, File
    Sandy Hook Elementary School Evacuated on 6th Anniversary of Mass Shooting - Police
    Sputnik: So for one of these large, central media players to insist that a financial system that’s even further down the road to centralization begin eliminating lawful commerce that it doesn’t like — it’s really ugly.

    Jon Stokes: I’d feel differently about it if this were 20 years ago and the NYT had less relative clout, even on Wall Street. But it’s 2018 and so many outlets that aren’t pro-surveillance and pro-Big Finance and who don’t share this view have gone under.

    Sputnik: In your view, can calling on the financial system to regulate this lead to a wider surveillance system?

    Jon Stokes: It’s not just my view that this would lead to wider surveillance, it’s explicitly what the article is calling for. He’s asking for more surveillance of lawful commerce, ostensibly in the name of fighting “terrorism” but really it’s an assault on a whole culture — the culture of armed citizens — that he doesn’t like.

    READ MORE: US Fails to Take Care of PTSD-Stricken Veterans Amid 'Epidemic' of Mass Shooting

    He’s smart enough not to fool himself that this stuff will have any impact on the already statistically insignificant number of active shooter deaths. He just wants to make it harder and more risky to be a gun owner, under the assumption that this will somehow magically cut down on the number of guns that are used illegally.

    Sputnik: You noted that the author of the article wants to treat gun owners and gun buyers like terrorists. What consequences can statements like that have on lawful gun owners?

    This image made from aerial video show officers around a Police SUV in the vicinity of a shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, early Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018
    © AP Photo / KABC
    Gunman Opens Fire at California Bargoers in Deadly Shooting Spree (GRAPHIC VIDEO)
    Jon Stokes: This is just part of an effort to stigmatize gun ownership that has been going on for a very long time. Gun owners are used to being called terrorists and having the main pro-gun rights org, the NRA, called a “terrorist organization.” That’s nothing new, and in the richer, more diverse media environments of years gone by we’ve been able to push back on this smear campaign effectively.

    My worry, though, is that with the media as centralized and geographically concentrated on the coasts as it is, and with the massive loss of local outlets in different cities with different values and voices, it’s going to be a lot harder to get outside of the story out there to combat these smear tactics.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

     

    Related:

    US Gun Rights Watchdog Might Sue Over Decision to Ban Bump Stocks
    WATCH Attempted Robbery in California Goes Wrong After Store Worker Pulls Gun
    Trump Gets Mocked on Twitter Over His ‘Smocking Gun’
    Tags:
    credit cards, gun control, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Capital Charm: Meet the Gorgeous Contestants of Miss Moscow 2018 Beauty Pageant
    Capital Charm: Meet the Gorgeous Contestants of Miss Moscow 2018 Beauty Pageant
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse