Register
05:17 GMT +314 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Paul Manafort, senior advisor to Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, exits following a meeting of Donald Trump's national finance team at the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City, U.S. (File)

    Ukraine Court Reveals Officials Interfered in US Election by Naming Manafort

    © REUTERS / Brendan McDermid
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20

    A Ukrainian court revealed Wednesday that two Ukrainian officials had violated the law by revealing information about illegal cash payments made to Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s former presidential election campaign chair. The disclosure amounted to interference in a foreign election.

    Paul Manafort, former advisor to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign, as he checks the teleprompters before Trump's speech at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC. (File)
    © AP Photo / CHIP SOMODEVILLA/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
    US Judge Sets Hearing for Former Trump Campaign Manager Manafort on Tuesday
    A Kiev district court ruled Wednesday that Artem Sytnik, director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, and member of parliament Serhiy Leshchenko acted illegally when they disclosed Manafort's name from among the documents of ousted President Viktor Yanukovych's Party of Regions, the Kyiv Post reported. By doing so, they acted in favor of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 US presidential election.

    In response to the ruling, Leshchenko wrote on Facebook that the judge's decision was an attempt to excuse removing Sytnik from office, the Post reported.

    Radio Sputnik's Loud and Clear spoke with Mark Sleboda, an international affairs expert and security analyst, about the case.

    ​Sleboda said the revelation was "just the tip of the [Alexandra] Chalupa iceberg of Ukrainian interference in the US election and of collusion between the West-backed Ukrainian putsch regime and the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign, and there's a long history there."

    Christopher Steele, former British intelligence officer in London Tuesday March 7, 2017 where he has spoken to the media for the first time . Steele who compiled an explosive and unproven dossier on President Donald Trump’s purported activities in Russia has returned to work
    © AP Photo / Victoria Jones/PA
    ‘We Want Something Off the Top of Your Head’: Ukrainian Consultant Reveals Steele Sought Bogus Stories for Trump Dossier

    Chalupa, an operative for the Democratic National Committee, spoke to Politico for a January 2017 article titled "Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump backfire: Kiev officials are scrambling to make amends with the president-elect after quietly working to boost Clinton." She said she'd been pulling on her sources in Washington and also in Kiev, obtained during political advisory work there, to try and turn up dirt on Trump after he began to become a serious contender in the Republican primary campaign in 2015.

    Political consultant Andrii Telizhenko told Sputnik in September that while working at the Ukrainian embassy in Washington, DC, during the US 2016 presidential election season, he had been approached by Oksana Shulyar, an aide to the Ukrainian ambassador, and told, "if I had any information, or knew other people who did," then he should contact Chalupa.

    "They were coordinating an investigation with the Hillary [Clinton] team on Paul Manafort with Alexandra Chalupa," he told Politico. "Oksana was keeping it all quiet," but "the embassy worked very closely with" Chalupa.

    Telizhenko recalled to Politico that Chalupa told him and Shulyar, "If we can get enough information on Paul [Manafort] or Trump's involvement with Russia, [Chalupa] can get a hearing in Congress by September."

    Russian aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska
    © Sputnik / Alexey Nikolskiy
    Oleg Deripaksa Refused to Sing, Compose for Russiagate Investigators

    Chalupa had communicated with a legislative assistant on staff of Rep. Marcy Kaptur, a Democrat of Ohio, but "it didn't go anywhere," she told Politico. Separately, the same assistant accidentally forwarded an internal email to Politico in which the matter with the discussions with Chalup was reffered to as a "touchy subject."

    Telizhenko said the results of that dirt digging eventually produced the Steele Dossier, which was compiled by paid researchers in Ukraine who were told simply to write salacious rumors "off the top of your head, something interesting, so that we can put it into a bigger document that we can use in the future."

    Sleboda said that the fact that Manafort was "instrumental" in pushing Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and his Party of Regions toward a pro-Western orientation, including the European Union association agreement that Yanukovych eventually rejected, which helped set in motion the series of protests on Maidan Nezalezhnosti in Kiev in February 2014 that led to his overthrow and replacement with a sharply pro-Western, right-wing government.

    Sleboda said that Manafort being portrayed as an agent of Russian influence instead was "one of the biggest bits of mis- or disinformation that is being presented about this whole thing."

    Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during their presidential town hall debate with Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Rick Wilking
    Ukrainian Diplomat Reveals How Clinton Operatives Sought Dirt on Trump (WATCH)

    "During this whole thing, [Yanukovych] actually worked against Russia's interests, which actually had a free trade agreement with Ukraine, and he was actually working for US and European Union policy interests, pushing Ukraine into a neoliberal shock therapy diktat of an association agreement," Sleboda told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou.

    Sleboda said that "forces in the new government felt that they had a very good reason to stop Trump from becoming president, because that would improve US relations with Russia — theoretically — and that would be seen as detrimental to the new putsch regime and Ukraine's interests. And this was launched by a journalist who then became an MP in the new regime, Serhiy Leshchenko, and someone who is the head, Artem Sytnik, who is the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau."

    Hillary Clinton points to the audience as she is introduced at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., Friday, May 25, 2018. Harvard University's Radcliffe Institute honored Clinton with the 2018 Radcliffe Medal
    © AP Photo / Charles Krupa
    DNC Collusion: FBI Met Dems’ Lawyer to Talk Russiagate Before Spying on Trump Campaign

    "But both of these people, while pro-Maidan political figures, belong to a different faction that is hostile to the oligarch president of the putsch regime in Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko. And the fact that this case, this court, has now decided that revealing this information — and it has to be noted that Manafort, or anyone else, was never charged with any crimes concerning this in Ukraine. None of it was illegal… and the courts decided this was interference that got Manafort removed as Trump's campaign manager and was seen as a blow against that."

    "And this I think we have to read as an attempt by Poroshenko, 1, to try and improve relations with the Trump administration now, and 2, to remove this Artem Sytnik from the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, who has been going out of a lot of Poroshenko's oligarch allies on anti-corruption cases… this is seen as an excuse that the US will accept for getting rid of him, if it's done in the name that he interfered in the election on the behalf of Hillary Clinton."

    Related:

    US Judge Sets Hearing for Former Trump Campaign Manager Manafort on Tuesday
    Mueller Details Manafort's Post-Plea Deal Lies in New Filing
    Manafort to Return to Court March 5 for Sentencing - Reports
    As Guardian’s Manafort-Assange Story Exposed as Fake, Ex-CIA Agent Blames Russia
    Assange Readies Lawsuit Over 'Fabricated' Story on Meeting Manafort - Reports
    Tags:
    excuses, disclosure, election interference, Loud and Clear, DNC, Alexandra Chalupa, Mark Sleboda, Artem Sytnik, Serhiy Leshchenko, Paul Manafort
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse